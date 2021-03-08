Zodwa Wabantu’s 1st day at school (Photos)

Zodwa Wabantu finally goes to school after announcing in 2020.

The entertainer shared photos revealing her excitement on the first day at school.

Zodwa has always talked about how she’s struggled her way up to the top in the industry without a formal education.

She advises her son to be the best in school, as she was not chanced to go through the four walls of a school due to her poor background.

Taking to Instagram, the dancer and businesswoman shared a photo of herself with coursemates in the classroom and captioned it with: “1st Day at School.”

She also shared a photo of her school bag and books. Check out posts below for more details.