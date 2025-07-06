16
46
24
25
34
44
13
5
38
48
11
49
31
10
3
29
9
30
39
4
35
32
43
26
2
8
20
22
23
18
15
33
40
37
14
1
Arsenal reveal Martin Zubimendi shirt number after £51m transfer announced

Arsenal reveal Martin Zubimendi shirt number after £51m transfer announced

2025-07-06Last Updated: 2025-07-06
361 Less than a minute


Spain midfielder arrives at the Emirates Stadium from Real Sociedad on a five-year contract


Source link

2025-07-06Last Updated: 2025-07-06
361 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Victor Osimhen inserts 'Chelsea and Arsenal clause' in Galatasaray loan deal

Victor Osimhen inserts 'Chelsea and Arsenal clause' in Galatasaray loan deal

2024-09-03
Chelsea vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2024-08-18
England make five changes for Scotland clash with Freddie Steward omitted

England make five changes for Scotland clash with Freddie Steward omitted

2024-02-22
Arsenal Come From Three Down To Salvage Point, Spurs End Tough Week With Win

Arsenal Come From Three Down To Salvage Point, Spurs End Tough Week With Win

2021-03-22
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo