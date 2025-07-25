Zulo Unleashes A Three Track EP Titled ‘Z’ – South African rapper ZULO returns with Z. A three-track EP that fuses faith, fire, and cultural pride. Compact but powerful, the project distills his evolution into a refined sound. Bold, emotional, and distinctly South African.

The lead single, “Sweeter Success”, drops alongside the EP. An afrobeats-inspired groove built around a nostalgic sample of UPZ’s iconic “Pure Surprise”. Beneath its shine lies a darker message: the emotional cost of ambition, the toll of always pushing for more. ZULO produced the track himself, with additional production from Miglow and SpiceDrums. The result is a sonic contradiction. Joyful and weary, triumphant and tense.

“The fact that you can go to every event in the country and the DJ always drops Pure Surprise, that’s culture. I needed that feeling. I needed them to feel a memory when listening to this song,” says ZULO. “It’s a cheat code, really.”

Each track on Z explores a different side of his artistry. The project opens with “God’s Armour”, a gospel-infused protest anthem layered with brass and trap drums. It sets the tone: bold, unflinching, and spiritual. The EP closes with “Spaan”, a gritty street anthem that samples Kamazu and confronts addiction, poverty, and the lingering scars of apartheid through the lens of coloured identity.

More than just three tracks, Z is a statement—about ownership, legacy, and evolution. The chrome “Z” emblem is more than a logo. It’s a signature. A reminder that ZULO is entering his final form.

“These songs are battle cries and war journals. Z is everything I’ve fought through to stand where I am.” ~ Zulo

More about Zulo

ZULO is no stranger to reinvention. Formerly known as Lil Trix, he rose through the ranks in high school with 8 mixtapes, YFM and 5FM chart placements, and a finalist spot on ShizNiz’s King of the Mixtape. Since his rebrand, he’s steadily grown into a respected voice in South African hip-hop, known for storytelling, cultural homage, and genre fusion.

Z follows a strong run of 2024 singles, including “Adawise,” “JOL,” “Garden,” and “Smaak To Love (Lamza)”. With this EP, ZULO positions himself not just as a rapper, but as a symbol—sharpened, self-defined, and deeply rooted in South African truth.

Stream the Z EP here

Follow Zulo on instagram here