Alan de laniere – The Gravity | South African House

What is House Music ?

House is a genre of electronic dance music characterized by a repetitive four on the floor beat and a tempo of 120 to 130 beats per minute.[14] It was created by DJs and music producers from Chicago’s underground club culture in the 1980s, as DJs from the subculture began altering disco dance tracks to give them a more mechanical beat and deeper basslines.[1]

The genre was pioneered by DJs and producers mainly from Chicago and New York such as Frankie Knuckles, Larry Levan, Ron Hardy, Jesse Saunders, Chip E., Steve “Silk” Hurley, Farley “Jackmaster” Funk, Mr. Fingers, Marshall Jefferson, Phuture, and many others. It’s origins derive from within the Black American LGBT communities but has since spread to the mainstream.[15][16][17][18] From its beginnings in the Chicago club and local radio scene, the genre expanded internationally to London, then to other American cities such as New York City and Detroit, and has become a worldwide phenomenon ever since.[19] It has spawned numerous subgenres, such as acid house, deep house, hip house, ghetto house, progressive house, tech house, electro house, and many more.

What is Afro House ?

African music mixed with a house beat. Afro house is a sub-genre of house music, with its roots predominantly in South Africa. A fusion of kwaito, tribal, deep and soulful house music, in South Africa it is classed as deep house or soulful house, although it has its own unique sound and is reflected in the musical style – particularly in the “stripped back” original percussion sounds and rhythms of South African culture.

What is Deep House ?

Deep house is a subgenre of house music that originated in the 1980s, initially fusing elements of Chicago house with 1980s jazz-funk and touches of soul music. Its origins are attributed to Larry Heard’s track “Mystery of Love” in 1984.

Mycrazything Records is an independent record label specializing in electronic music. Based in Paris, France, it was founded in 2012 by Alan de Laniere (aka ADLN).

