43
30
34
13
18
20
39
3
25
24
32
5
8
15
44
10
22
11
49
16
9
26
29
31
46
1
33
38
14
40
37
2
48
23
4
35
Alexander Isak: Newcastle make huge announcement after striker takes action to complete Liverpool transfer

Alexander Isak: Newcastle make huge announcement after striker takes action to complete Liverpool transfer

2025-08-12Last Updated: 2025-08-12
338 Less than a minute


The striker’s future is yet to be resolved following a stunning transfer twist


Source link

2025-08-12Last Updated: 2025-08-12
338 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Pacquiao vs Barrios: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and odds

Pacquiao vs Barrios: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and odds

2025-07-16
Six Nations 2024: England weakness made clear as Scotland controversy puts protocol in spotlight

Six Nations 2024: England weakness made clear as Scotland controversy puts protocol in spotlight

2024-02-12
My predicted England XI for Tuchel’s first game

My predicted England XI for Tuchel’s first game

2024-11-18
Scotland vs Romania: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

Scotland vs Romania: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

2023-09-28
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo