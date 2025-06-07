Andorra vs England: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Those results mean England currently top Group K and will be out to potentially open up a nine-point gap with second-placed Albania in action against Serbia.
Andorra, meanwhile, have made a terrible start to qualification. Losing narrowly at home to Latvia before conceding three in Tirana last time out and they sit bottom of the table with no goals scored and a minus four goal difference.
It is the penultimate fixture of what has been a long season for many of the England players as they look to sign off with another victory.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Andorra vs England is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Saturday, 7 June, 2025.
The match will take place at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.
Where to watch Andorra vs England
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV. Coverage starts at 4.15pm BST on ITV1 ahead of a 5pm kick-off.
Live stream: ITVX will offer a live stream service.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporter at the ground.
Andorra vs England team news
Given the importance of three points, Tuchel could very well go strong against Andorra to further boost England’s World Cup qualification hopes before resting some key players in Tuesday’s friendly against Senegal in Nottingham.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer are in line to make their first England appearances under Tuchel whilst Trevoh Chalobah could make his senior international debut.
Harry Kane is expected to lead the line, winning cap number 106 in the process to move level with Sir Bobby Charlton and Frank Lampard in the all-time men’s appearances list.
Andorra’s hopes of even scoring a goal have been dealt a massive blow with Albert Rosas – the nation’s joint second-highest scorer of all time – is not in the squad.
Back in the squad: Bukayo Saka
Andorra vs England prediction
Similar to games against Albania and Latvia, Tuchel will know tougher tests awaits against Serbia later in qualification. That said, he will have a lot to answer for if the Three Lions fail to win, and in convincing fashion.
The gulf in class between both squads is vast, despite Tuchel leaving out a number of big names. All being well, England should win this comfortably, extending their perfect record under the German tactician.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
England have won all six of their previous meetings with Andorra, and have conceded a grand total of zero goals in the process. The largest margin of victory was the 6-0 back in June 2009.
England thumped Andorra in World Cup qualification in June 2009
Andorra vs England match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
