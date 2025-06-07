13
Andorra vs England: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-06-07
336 2 minutes read

Those results mean England currently top Group K and will be out to potentially open up a nine-point gap with second-placed Albania in action against Serbia.

Andorra, meanwhile, have made a terrible start to qualification. Losing narrowly at home to Latvia before conceding three in Tirana last time out and they sit bottom of the table with no goals scored and a minus four goal difference.

It is the penultimate fixture of what has been a long season for many of the England players as they look to sign off with another victory.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Andorra vs England is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Saturday, 7 June, 2025.

The match will take place at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

Where to watch Andorra vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV. Coverage starts at 4.15pm BST on ITV1 ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: ITVX will offer a live stream service.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporter at the ground.

Andorra vs England team news

Given the importance of three points, Tuchel could very well go strong against Andorra to further boost England’s World Cup qualification hopes before resting some key players in Tuesday’s friendly against Senegal in Nottingham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer are in line to make their first England appearances under Tuchel whilst Trevoh Chalobah could make his senior international debut.


