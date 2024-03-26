30
11
46
24
1
35
18
14
29
33
15
5
32
23
31
4
13
3
37
22
10
34
38
25
43
44
20
39
40
8
48
16
49
9
26
2

Andy Murray out for 'extended period' with serious ankle injury suffered at Miami Open

142 Less than a minute


Murray has previously revealed his intention to retire this summer


Source link

142 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Rugby World Cup: Gregor Townsend bemoans refereeing ‘inconsistencies’ after Scotland bested by Boks

Rugby World Cup: Gregor Townsend bemoans refereeing ‘inconsistencies’ after Scotland bested by Boks

Lino Sousa undergoing Aston Villa medical with Arsenal exit agreed

Lino Sousa undergoing Aston Villa medical with Arsenal exit agreed

Why Red Bull Can Succeed Against Mercedes Where Ferrari Could Not

England end Six Nations with late defeat to France after controversial penalty

England end Six Nations with late defeat to France after controversial penalty

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo