Andy Murray thrashed by Stan Wawrinka in probably last French Open match

Andy Murray will not say it but Stan Wawrinka may have ended his French Open career in a one-sided first-round encounter at Roland Garros.

Murray, 37, lost 6-4 6-4 6-2 to the Swiss former champion and will now switch his focus to playing doubles with Dan Evans, part of his Olympics preparations – if an apparent back issue is not serious.

The Brit was broken in the very first game of the match and then three more times across just over two hours, securing his 46th win at Roland Garros, the third most in the Open era.

Murray was playing the French Open for the first time in four years but against the same opponent: on that occasion he won only six games against Wawrinka. It will be scant consolation that this time he managed four more.

At 39 years of age, Wawrinka probably knows every angle there is a tennis court and made sure to utilise each of them in the early stages, manoeuvring Murray around the court to great effect. He earned three break point chances in the opening game and converted the third with two vintage one-handed backhands.

That stroke is a thing of beauty in full flow: somehow more elegant and fluid that its more common, two-handed counterpart. It is a shot of more risk and reward too. It elicits more power from the strings but with less control. For Wawrinka, that has helped him win three grand slams in an era where a more conservative strategy might have seen him end with none.

Murray is a stark contrast. Nothing about him makes any sense. He is fast but looks slow, he is powerful but looks skinny, his formative years were spent on clay in Barcelona yet this is by far his weakest surface. And of late, Murray tries to shorten points rather than elongate them as he would in his pomp, and that held true in the opening set. When the rallies were four shots or fewer, he would win them. The longer they went on, the more likely Wawrinka was to win, Murray triumphing in only two rallies of nine shots or more in the opener.

The hang of his head was as familiar as the complaints to his coaches’ box, where long-time associate Mark Hilton was a conspicuous absentee. So too was the grimace of pain after the first point of the second set, raising the heart rate of everyone that the old back spasms might have returned.

Murray held to allay any fears in the short term but then produced a break of serve that was almost entirely self-inflicted, netting one of the easier volleys of the night before framing a backhand to drop serve for the second time.

Wawrinka was ruthless in his consolidation, making every consecutive first serves in a hold that left a busy – but not full – Philippe Chatrier concerned that they might have a damp squib on their hands. Instead they made their own fun, starting the first crowd wave of the night at 9.48pm local time. Murray’s team were on their feet too, albeit not in time with the crowd: Jonny O’Mara stood and tried to elicit a reaction from his charge. In the short term, it seemed to work as Murray won a point up and down the court and geed up the stadium.

But the scoreline was not so easily influenced and Wawrinka was soon two sets up.

There were glimmers of hope: Murray has recovered from two sets down 11 times in his career, a record, and Wawrinka did need a medical time-out after the second set for an apparent problem with his left thigh.

But if anything Murray looked the more hurt of the two, moving even more gingerly after Wawrinka broke him in the opening game of the third set and with serve speeds dropping rapidly. The writing was on the wall when Wawrinka hit a backhand down the line as sweet as a nut, and 10 minutes later it was a double break and a 4-0 lead.

“A rather sad way to see this match come to the end,” former world No 1 Jim Courier called it on commentary. It was a sorry sight indeed.

Draper ‘can’t wrap head around’ new game

Earlier, Jack Draper had admitted he was short on confidence after making seismic changes to his game before a shock first-round defeat to qualifier Jesper de Jong.

The world No 176 was playing just his third grand slam main draw match but won a deciding fifth set after Draper, the only other Brit in action on the first day at Roland Garros, double-faulted on break point.

The 22-year-old produced a string of furious four-letter words before De Jong served out the match, the longest of Draper’s career at just over four hours, and he admitted afterwards his frustrations were born from the transitional state of his game, which produced nine costly double-faults.

“ My serve has been a problem this year. I’m trying to change it to make it better, and obviously I’ve made those changes in the last few weeks,” Draper said.

“So it’s not comfortable, especially in a grand slam playing in a fifth set on a second serve.”

He added: “The confidence isn’t there at the moment on my serve, and it’s a problem I’m going to have to work on with coaches and see where I can make it more consistent because it’s really letting me down.”

Draper has brought former top-10 player Wayne Ferreira into his coaching team to help propel him beyond his current career-high of 35 in the world, and will now consult with him and existing trainer James Trotman about next steps.

i understands taking a wildcard into the Surbiton Trophy, which starts next week, is a possibility as Team Draper reassesses their approach to the grass-court season.

If the British No 2 is not in south-west London his next outing will be in Stuttgart, where he will join former finalist Murray in the draw.