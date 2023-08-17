Arsenal: Mikel Arteta sends Kieran Tierney message on transfer future after Jurrien Timber injury

The Scottish left-back has been linked with Real Sociedad and Newcastle during the transfer window, although the Magpies have now had a £28million bid for left-sided Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall accepted.

Arsenal are pondering a move for a new defender of their own having lost Jurrien Timber to a potentially season-ending knee injury.

Arteta spoke out on his plans for dealing with the blow ahead of facing Crystal Palace on Monday night, with the Gunners boss wanting his existing squad members to step up.

He told reporters: “It’s an opportunity for everybody.

“We’re going to need everybody, and everybody is going to be important. The numbers that we have in the squad, especially in those positions are more limited now, so everybody has to be ready.”

Tierney played in the Community Shield as a late substitute for Timber but was not even in the squad for the win over Nottingham Forest.

After Timber’s injury, Takehiro Tomiyasu came off the bench and Arteta has revealed that he “hopes” Tierney was disappointed to be left out. However, he stated that the 26-year-old is still part of his plans.

The Spaniard added: “Well, he played the [Community Shield], no? So, a player that played five days before in the final is part of the plans, for sure.”