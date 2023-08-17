9
7
16
15
13
32
31
37
4
40
23
1
49
30
47
10
18
25
26
2
48
33
20
38
39
44
29
3
11
5
43
8
34
35
21
46
45
14
22
24
50

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta sends Kieran Tierney message on transfer future after Jurrien Timber injury

137 1 minute read


The Scottish left-back has been linked with Real Sociedad and Newcastle during the transfer window, although the Magpies have now had a £28million bid for left-sided Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall accepted.


Source link

137 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Forget Barbie and Oppenheimer, Jonny Bairstow is my box-office smash of the weekend

Forget Barbie and Oppenheimer, Jonny Bairstow is my box-office smash of the weekend

US Open 2023: Rory McIlroy on shot back as Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark lead

US Open 2023: Rory McIlroy on shot back as Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark lead

Liverpool defender concedes defeat after losing to Chelsea

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo