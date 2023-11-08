43
47
4
38
20
29
31
10
3
22
11
35
13
26
7
32
24
37
9
50
34
1
30
33
49
14
40
39
18
45
46
2
25
21
15
44
16
23
8
48
5

Arsenal XI vs Sevilla: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

145 Less than a minute


The Gunners are suddenly looking light on attacking options for their latest Group B clash at the Emirates Stadium


Source link

145 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Why Graham Potter could be the perfect fit to succeed Roy Hodgson

Why Graham Potter could be the perfect fit to succeed Roy Hodgson

The best players to buy for your FPL team in Gameweek 12

The best players to buy for your FPL team in Gameweek 12

Kylian Mbappe hits back at PSG as French star claims he ‘never discussed’ renewing contract

Kylian Mbappe hits back at PSG as French star claims he ‘never discussed’ renewing contract

Lawrence Dallaglio column: England need to show their ruthless streak and get the tries flowing once again

Lawrence Dallaglio column: England need to show their ruthless streak and get the tries flowing once again

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo