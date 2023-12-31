31
9
4
11
45
43
18
50
29
48
49
26
37
47
39
1
8
21
7
30
34
46
15
38
24
35
14
25
32
3
23
44
10
2
13
20
5
16
33
40
22

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko set for scan as Gunners suffer fresh injury setback

133 Less than a minute


Gunners face a nervous wait to discover extent of Zinchenko’s calf problem


Source link

133 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Fulham vs Brentford: Aleksandar Mitrovic to miss west London derby but Joao Palhinha returns

Fulham vs Brentford: Aleksandar Mitrovic to miss west London derby but Joao Palhinha returns

Arsenal vs Sevilla: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal vs Sevilla: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Wimbledon 2023 order of play: Day 1 schedule as Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios and Coco Gauff in action

Wimbledon 2023 order of play: Day 1 schedule as Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios and Coco Gauff in action

Royal Ascot 2023: Horse racing tips, results, winners and full schedule today

Royal Ascot 2023: Horse racing tips, results, winners and full schedule today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo