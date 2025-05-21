44
Arsenal vs Barcelona: Women’s Champions League final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds

2025-05-21Last Updated: 2025-05-21
335 2 minutes read

Arsenal are just 90 minutes away from a second Women’s Champions League title but will face stern opposition in the final as they face Barcelona in Lisbon.

The Gunners became the first English side to lift the UWCL in 2007, and return to the final for the first time since. Their Women’s Super League season was limited somewhat after starting slow under struggling manager Jonas Eidevall, but they have rallied under his replacement, Renee Slegers, roaring back to a second-place finish.

A remarkable semi-final comeback sealed their spot in the final. After losing 2-1 to Lyon in the home leg, they produced an unprecedented 4-1 win away to turn the tie around thanks to goals from Mariona Caldentey, Caitlin Foord, and Alessia Russo.

The final will still prove the toughest step, though. Barcelona won Liga F by an eight-point margin, and humiliated domestic treble winners Chelsea 8-2 in the previous round.

The Blaugrana’s European pedigree is unparalleled, the three-time champions widely considered to the best side in the world, with their squad featuring some of football’s biggest names in Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, and Ewa Pajor.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Barcelona is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

The match will take place at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Barcelona

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 4pm ahead of a 5pm kickoff.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website. The match will also be streamed on DAZN’s YouTube channel.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: The DAZN Women’s Football YouTube channel will show highlights at full time.

Arsenal vs Barcelona team news

Both sides will come into the final with their squads close to fully fit. Barcelona have just one notable absentee in Kika Nazareth, who was subbed off in the second leg of the Copa de la Reina semi-final against Real Madrid with an ankle injury.


