Arsenal vs Barcelona: Women’s Champions League final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds
Arsenal are just 90 minutes away from a second Women’s Champions League title but will face stern opposition in the final as they face Barcelona in Lisbon.
The Gunners became the first English side to lift the UWCL in 2007, and return to the final for the first time since. Their Women’s Super League season was limited somewhat after starting slow under struggling manager Jonas Eidevall, but they have rallied under his replacement, Renee Slegers, roaring back to a second-place finish.
A remarkable semi-final comeback sealed their spot in the final. After losing 2-1 to Lyon in the home leg, they produced an unprecedented 4-1 win away to turn the tie around thanks to goals from Mariona Caldentey, Caitlin Foord, and Alessia Russo.
The final will still prove the toughest step, though. Barcelona won Liga F by an eight-point margin, and humiliated domestic treble winners Chelsea 8-2 in the previous round.
The Blaugrana’s European pedigree is unparalleled, the three-time champions widely considered to the best side in the world, with their squad featuring some of football’s biggest names in Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, and Ewa Pajor.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Arsenal vs Barcelona is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Saturday, May 24, 2025.
The match will take place at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.
Where to watch Arsenal vs Barcelona
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 4pm ahead of a 5pm kickoff.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website. The match will also be streamed on DAZN’s YouTube channel.
Free highlights: The DAZN Women’s Football YouTube channel will show highlights at full time.
Arsenal vs Barcelona team news
Both sides will come into the final with their squads close to fully fit. Barcelona have just one notable absentee in Kika Nazareth, who was subbed off in the second leg of the Copa de la Reina semi-final against Real Madrid with an ankle injury.
Arsenal will be without Lina Hurtig, who has been sidelined for much of this season and remains unavailable, while Laia Codina and Katie Reid mark the only other absentees.
Slegers will, however, be sweating on Daphne van Domselaar’s availability as she looks to shake off a niggling ankle injury, though Manuela Zinsberger has proven an effective deputy in her absence.
Arsenal vs Barcelona prediction
The Gunners in their present state are unrecognisable from the side which Eidevall left behind in October. They have gone from strength to strength since his resignation, winning 75% of their matches, recovering to a respectable WSL finish, and turning over one of the world’s best women’s football teams in Lyon with that stunning away semi-final upset.
In Barcelona, though, they may have met their match. The Blaugrana barely broke a sweat as they dismantled Chelsea in the semi-final, scoring a remarkable eight goals against a side which last week completed an unbeaten domestic season. The star power of Putellas and Bonmati will be extremely difficult for Arsenal to match. At their best, Barcelona are an unstoppable force.
Head-to-head (h2h) history and results
Arsenal and Barcelona first met in the 2012-13 UWCL, with the Gunners winning 7-0 on aggregate.
Arsenal vs Barcelona match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
