Rishi Sunak backs Stokes in Ashes row as Headingley security beefed up after stumping drama

The cricketing fury which engulfed the final day of a scintillating Test match has threatened to spill in a full diplomatic row after the prime minister’s intervention on Monday.

Bairstow was stumped in bizarre circumstances with Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey throwing down the stumps after the batter ducked the final ball of the over and set off to talk to partner Ben Stokes in the apparent belief the over had ended.

The decision for Australia not to withdraw their appeal was greeted with a sustained barrage of boos and heckles from the 32,000 capacity crowd – with the touring team then experiencing an unusually confrontational reception from Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members in the Long Room.

England captain Stokes later said he would not “want to win a game in that manner”, adding: “If the shoe was on the other foot, I would have a deep think about the whole spirit of the game.”

Stokes made light of the rowon Monday evening, replying to an Australian front-page cartoon that depicted him as a crybaby by writing: “That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball”.

Mr Sunak, a keen cricket fan, weighed into the row on Monday, as his official spokesman said he agreed with Stokes’ views.

“The Prime Minister agrees with Ben Stokes,” the spokesman told reporters. “He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did.

“The game did provide an opportunity to see Ben Stokes at his best and it was an incredible test match and he has confidence England will bounce back at Headingley.”

Asked whether Mr Sunak believed Australia’s actions were not in keeping with the spirit of cricket, his spokesman said: “Yes.”

Mr Sunak was at Lord’s on Saturday for the fourth day of the Test match, which reached its conclusion on Sunday with Australia winning by 43 runs despite Stokes’ dramatic innings of 155.

The England skipper appeared galvanised by the dismissal of Bairstow but he ultimately failed in his efforts to secure an unlikely victory.

Johnny Bairstow left his crease and was ‘stumped’ / PA

Anger in the crowd at the manner of Bairstow’s exit on Sunday spilled over in the usually restrained Long Room at Lord’s, where Australian players Usman Khawaja and David Warner were involved in heated exchanges with jeering members.

Australia captain Pat Cummins claimed the reaction was “abusive and aggressive”, while batter Khawaja, who was seen in an angry exchange as he passed through, called it “pretty disrespectful”.

Three individuals later had their memberships suspended pending an investigation, while Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) issued an apology.

Mr Sunak’s spokesman said: “He thinks it was right that the MCC has taken swift action to suspend any member accused of poor behaviour.”

The Prime Minister was there when injured Australian spinner Nathan Lyon “hobbled out to bat on Saturday, obviously in considerable pain, and he was given a standing ovation by members”, the spokesman said. “That’s much more in keeping with the spirit of the game.”

Yorkshire is on security alert for this week’s third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Stokes’ heroics weren’t quite enough / Action Images via Reuters

Ben Stokes welcomed the amplified vocal display from those at Lord’s and predicted it would be “ramped up” in Leeds, where the Western Terrace is renowned as one of the liveliest stands in the country.

Yorkshire are taking the matter of security seriously as Australia prepare for what is likely to be a partisan and hostile welcome on Thursday.

There is also the potential issue of Just Stop Oil protesters, following two pitch invaders brandishing yellow paint powder on the first day at Lord’s.

One man was carried off the pitch by Bairstow, while the other was blocked by Stokes and David Warner before being apprehended.

“The well-being of players, officials and spectators is paramount, and we are implementing appropriate measures to do everything within our control to keep everyone safe,” a spokesperson for the county told the PA news agency.

“Clearly, some incidents at Lord’s have heightened the interest and exposure of the third Test. We will continue to work closely with both the England and Wales Cricket Board and West Yorkshire Police to ensure our safety measures are proportionate for this fixture.

“The Ashes is a truly special occasion, and we want everybody visiting Headingley to have an incredible time watching first-class cricket at our iconic venue.”