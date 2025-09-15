Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
It is a historically significant tie for the Blues as they return to the site of the greatest night in club history. They lifted the Champions League for the first time at the Allianz Arena in 2012, winning on penalties after Didier Drogba’s late equaliser forced extra time.
They now return as reigning Conference League champions, embarking on their first Champions League campaign since 2023.
And it could hardly be a tougher first outing. Bayern have been at their unstoppable best in the early days of the new Bundesliga season. They have promptly assumed their customary spot atop the table as the only side still boasting an unblemished record of three wins from three.
The Bavarians have already hit 14 goals and conceded just two, with Harry Kane already leading the Golden Boot standings after hitting the target five times.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
The match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2. Coverage will begin at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea team news
The team news for this tie is centred on strikers. Chelsea will be without Liam Delap for the match after he suffered a hamstring injury before the international break.
They tried to call off Nicolas Jackson’s loan move to Bayern to cover for him, but the deal eventually went through on Deadline Day.
The Senegalese, who has only played 45 minutes thus far in his Bundesliga career, is eligible to play against his parent club, but whether he can unseat the on-form Kane remains to be seen.
Nicolas Jackson made his Bundesliga debut against Hamburger SV last week
Chelsea are also expected to be without Dario Esugo, Romeo Lavia, and Benoit Badiashile. Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer are not thought to be fully fit following the international break and an injury layoff, respectively, while Estevao could miss out through illness.
Raphael Guerreiro is unavailable for Bayern after suffering an abdominal injury against Hamburger SV last time out. Alphonso Davies (ACL) and Hiroki Ito (foot) are both out, too, meaning Vincent Kompany has no natural left-back at his disposal.
Sacha Boey, naturally right-sided, will likely be forced to deputise.
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea prediction
Bayern Munich are a tough opponent at the best of times, and, unfortunately for Chelsea, they come into this Champions League matchup on top of their game.
Enzo Maresca’s Blues also fly to Munich somewhat depleted. His stunning cameo against Brentford might have led people to forget that Palmer is still returning from an injury, while Joao Pedro is, in the manager’s words, “not at 100 per cent”. Even Estevao has been struck down with illness.
Chelsea will need to replicate the miracle of Munich if they are to come away with anything other than defeat.
Bayern Munich to win, 3-1
Head to head (h2h) history and results
These sides last met in the 2019-20 Champions League round of 16. With Frank Lampard in the dugout, the Blues were beaten comprehensively, losing 7-1 on aggregate. Tammy Abraham was responsible for their one goal.
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea match odds
Bayern Munich to win: 4/7
