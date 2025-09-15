26
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-09-15Last Updated: 2025-09-15
359 2 minutes read

It is a historically significant tie for the Blues as they return to the site of the greatest night in club history. They lifted the Champions League for the first time at the Allianz Arena in 2012, winning on penalties after Didier Drogba’s late equaliser forced extra time.

They now return as reigning Conference League champions, embarking on their first Champions League campaign since 2023.

And it could hardly be a tougher first outing. Bayern have been at their unstoppable best in the early days of the new Bundesliga season. They have promptly assumed their customary spot atop the table as the only side still boasting an unblemished record of three wins from three.

The Bavarians have already hit 14 goals and conceded just two, with Harry Kane already leading the Golden Boot standings after hitting the target five times.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

The match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2. Coverage will begin at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea team news

The team news for this tie is centred on strikers. Chelsea will be without Liam Delap for the match after he suffered a hamstring injury before the international break.

They tried to call off Nicolas Jackson’s loan move to Bayern to cover for him, but the deal eventually went through on Deadline Day.

The Senegalese, who has only played 45 minutes thus far in his Bundesliga career, is eligible to play against his parent club, but whether he can unseat the on-form Kane remains to be seen.

FC Bayern MÃ¼nchen v Hamburger SV - Bundesliga

Nicolas Jackson made his Bundesliga debut against Hamburger SV last week

Getty Images

Chelsea are also expected to be without Dario Esugo, Romeo Lavia, and Benoit Badiashile. Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer are not thought to be fully fit following the international break and an injury layoff, respectively, while Estevao could miss out through illness.


