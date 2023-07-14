7
1
24
45
26
2
20
10
44
8
48
21
3
47
39
35
9
50
38
31
30
4
28
22
37
14
5
40
46
33
29
43
32
23
11
18
34
49
16
15
25
13

Benjamin Mendy: Ex-Manchester City footballer weeps as he is cleared of rape at retrial

139 3 minutes read


F

ormer Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of raping a young woman and the attempted rape of another.

The 28-year-old broke down in tears as the verdicts were given by the jury foreman following a three-week trial at Chester Crown Court.


Source link

139 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

West Ham unveil new bubbles-inspired kit for 2023/24 season

West Ham unveil new bubbles-inspired kit for 2023/24 season

The Start Of Super Rugby AU 2021

Europa League Draw Results Out

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan

Pakistan cricket team management has decided to rest its senior players in the Zimbabwe Series

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo