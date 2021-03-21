Berita celebrates husband, Nhlamulo Baloyi’s 31st birthday

Berita pens down sweet birthday note to her husband, Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi, as he celebrates his 31st birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared cozy snaps of herself and hubby and she puts down her emotions in the note shared on social media.

“My love you carry the weight of the world on your shoulders and you never tire. Everyday I pray that God blesses you with wisdom, strength and the courage to reach the purpose that he has set for you. My husband you have my unwavering love and adoration, Happy Birthday Nhlamulo,” she said.



Source

Related Articles

Rita Wilson Remembers Start in Hollywood, the Late Nora Ephron

2 days ago

Snyder Cut Release Celebrated by Russo Brothers

2 days ago
What Cassper has to say about Nadia Nakai being on AKA's show

What Cassper has to say about Nadia Nakai being on AKA’s show

9 Feb 2021

Snyder Cut Twitch Trailer Reveals New Darkseid Footage

2 weeks ago
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo