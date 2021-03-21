Berita celebrates husband, Nhlamulo Baloyi’s 31st birthday

Berita pens down sweet birthday note to her husband, Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi, as he celebrates his 31st birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared cozy snaps of herself and hubby and she puts down her emotions in the note shared on social media.

“My love you carry the weight of the world on your shoulders and you never tire. Everyday I pray that God blesses you with wisdom, strength and the courage to reach the purpose that he has set for you. My husband you have my unwavering love and adoration, Happy Birthday Nhlamulo,” she said.