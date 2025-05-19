Brighton vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today
Date, kick-off time and venue
Brighton vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight on Monday May 19, 2025.
The match will take place at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.
Where to watch Brighton vs Liverpool
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage of Monday Night Football starts at 6:30pm BST on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights shortly after the final whistle.
Brighton vs Liverpool team news
Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan,Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Gruda, Adingra, Welbeck
Subs: Rushworth,Igor, Dunk, Mitoma, Gomez, O’Riley, Veltman, Hinshelwood,Howell
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Quansah, Konate, Tsimikas,Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Elliott, Gakpo, Chiesa
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, van Dijk, Diaz, Nunez, Jones, Robertson,Alexander-Arnold
Brighton vs Liverpool prediction
Liverpool have, quite literally, been on the beach this week. Despite that, it will not be an easy game for Brighton as Mohamed Salah, in particular, is chasing the Premier League assists record, so expect the visitors to carry a threat in attack.
That said, the Reds most likely won’t be at their very best as evidenced by games against Chelsea and Arsenal.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
On target: Mohamed Salah scored in the reverse Premier League fixture earlier in the season
Brighton vs Liverpool match odds
