Brighton vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

2025-05-19Last Updated: 2025-05-19
339 1 minute read

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brighton vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight on Monday May 19, 2025.

The match will take place at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Where to watch Brighton vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage of Monday Night Football starts at 6:30pm BST on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights shortly after the final whistle.

Brighton vs Liverpool team news

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan,Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Gruda, Adingra, Welbeck

Subs: Rushworth,Igor, Dunk, Mitoma, Gomez, O’Riley, Veltman, Hinshelwood,Howell

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Quansah, Konate, Tsimikas,Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Elliott, Gakpo, Chiesa

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, van Dijk, Diaz, Nunez, Jones, Robertson,Alexander-Arnold

Brighton vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool have, quite literally, been on the beach this week. Despite that, it will not be an easy game for Brighton as Mohamed Salah, in particular, is chasing the Premier League assists record, so expect the visitors to carry a threat in attack.


