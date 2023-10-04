23
Bukayo Saka injury: Thierry Henry calls on three Arsenal FC players to step up vs Man City

T

hierry Henry has named three Arsenal players who must step up to fill Bukayo Saka’s shoes with the winger now a major doubt to face Manchester City on Sunday.

Saka was a fitness doubt heading into Tuesday night’s Champions League group game at Lens, which saw them go ahead against the run of play only to collapse to a 2-1 defeat to see their unbeaten start to the season end.


