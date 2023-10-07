Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Mauricio Pochettino’s side finally appear to be building a bit of momentum ahead of the international break as they head to Turf Moor looking for a third consecutive win, across all competitions. Fulham were put to the sword last time out in the Premier League and another win today will see them move into the half before the season pause.
The hard work is far from over for the Blues, though, despite Mykhaylo Mudryk and Armando Broja’s goals last week, with a number of players still out injured and a tough fixture list to come, while today’s opponents are also coasting on the crest of a wave after picking up their first win of the season last time out thanks to beating Luton.
Nicolas Jackson is available for Chelsea, but Broja deserves another chance, while Raheem Sterling has a point to prove after again being snubbed by England manager Gareth Southgate. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Malik Ouzia at Turf Moor.
Live updates
Malik Ouzia at Turf Moor
Didn’t look like it was coming for Chelsea after the Burnley goal but Raheem Sterling’s perseverance has found them a way back into the game.
Enzo Fernandez, who has already been booked for dissent, was giving the officials another piece of his mind as they went off and has to be dragged away by Mauricio Pochettino before he gets himself in any more bother.
45+2 mins: Silva the latest player to be shown a yellow card – that looks very harsh.
Vitinho pokes the pass forward and then jumps into Silva, who hasn’t moved an inch. Referee waits a couple of seconds, before blowing for the free-kick and bringing the card out.
45 mins: All Chelsea now, Burnley badly need half-time. They can’t get out.
Trafford wisely choosing to slow things down and urge his team-mates up the pitch, as the board goes up. Three minutes added on.
Malik Ouzia at Turf Moor
How Chelsea needed that. Sterling’s taken it upon himself a couple of times to take on the two men doubling on him and he gets his reward with a bit of good fortune.
GOAL! Burnley 1-1 Chelsea | Al Dakhil OG 42’
Chelsea level it up!
Own goal but they won’t care. No surprise that Sterling is involved again, beats Vitinho on the outside and plays the ball low into the box… Al Dakhil at the near post doesn’t sort his feet out and the ball flicks off his hip, looping over Trafford and into the far corner.
41 mins: Vitinho with a crucial flicked header, sending the ball behind for a corner with Sterling lurking at the back post.
Palmer to take – bounces all the way through the mass of bodies before Foster sends the ball clear.
37 mins: Sterling having more and more of an influence on this match.
Picked out by Caicedo, goes on the outside past Vitinho and drills a low effort towards the near post. Not hugely convincing from Trafford – basically sits on the ball. Gets the job done though.
34 mins: Chelsea looking most dangerous when Burnley make mistakes playing out from the back.
Loose pass here, Fernandez can nod it to Gallagher and Chelsea have numbers up. Ball floated to the back post, Cullen does just about enough to put Sterling off.
Malik Ouzia at Turf Moor
Hesitancy has been the name of the game for Chelsea here.
Cucurella was slow out for the goal and now Fernandez wants too long when picked out by a cracking Gallagher ball.
30 mins: Cucurella does well here, Odobert running at him again but this time the Chelsea full-back makes the tackle to halt his progress.
Sterling looks to break away for Chelsea, Cullen is swiftly across and basically gets him in a headlock as he grabs hold. Yellow card – he doesn’t bother arguing about that.
Source link