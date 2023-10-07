16
40
4
32
31
37
29
26
34
33
1
38
44
18
24
8
45
23
21
11
30
47
50
20
10
14
35
48
9
5
49
2
22
25
15
46
13
7
43
39
3

Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

138 3 minutes read


Mauricio Pochettino’s side finally appear to be building a bit of momentum ahead of the international break as they head to Turf Moor looking for a third consecutive win, across all competitions. Fulham were put to the sword last time out in the Premier League and another win today will see them move into the half before the season pause.

The hard work is far from over for the Blues, though, despite Mykhaylo Mudryk and Armando Broja’s goals last week, with a number of players still out injured and a tough fixture list to come, while today’s opponents are also coasting on the crest of a wave after picking up their first win of the season last time out thanks to beating Luton.


Source link

138 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Wimbledon 2023 Day 1 results for all British players on Monday as Burrage and Broady win and Dart loses

Wimbledon 2023 Day 1 results for all British players on Monday as Burrage and Broady win and Dart loses

West Ham XI vs Fiorentina: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, Europa Conference League Final injury latest

West Ham XI vs Fiorentina: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, Europa Conference League Final injury latest

Transfer news LIVE! Raya to Arsenal imminent; Chelsea agree Olise deal; Man Utd get Amrabat boost

Transfer news LIVE! Raya to Arsenal imminent; Chelsea agree Olise deal; Man Utd get Amrabat boost

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea announce Pochettino; Rice to Arsenal; Man Utd up Mount chase

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea announce Pochettino; Rice to Arsenal; Man Utd up Mount chase

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo