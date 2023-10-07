Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Mauricio Pochettino’s side finally appear to be building a bit of momentum ahead of the international break as they head to Turf Moor looking for a third consecutive win, across all competitions. Fulham were put to the sword last time out in the Premier League and another win today will see them move into the half before the season pause.

The hard work is far from over for the Blues, though, despite Mykhaylo Mudryk and Armando Broja’s goals last week, with a number of players still out injured and a tough fixture list to come, while today’s opponents are also coasting on the crest of a wave after picking up their first win of the season last time out thanks to beating Luton.

Nicolas Jackson is available for Chelsea, but Broja deserves another chance, while Raheem Sterling has a point to prove after again being snubbed by England manager Gareth Southgate. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Malik Ouzia at Turf Moor.