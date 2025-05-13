UEFA clause explained as Chelsea could qualify for Champions League AND Europa League next season
Chelsea could have the choice of which European competition they’ll play in next season.
However, the west London may have the option to play in the Europa League instead.
How can Chelsea choose to play in Europa League next season even if they seal Champions League qualification?
As explained by ESPN: ‘If Chelsea win the Conference League and qualify for the Champions League, they can choose which competition they play in next season: The UCL or the UEL as European titleholders.’
Furthermore, the reason for this clause is ‘to cover a team from one of Europe’s lower-ranked leagues winning the Conference League. If they take up their domestic UCL place in the qualifying rounds they wouldn’t be guaranteed to play in the UEL.
‘If they feel making the UCL league phase through qualifying is tough, they can opt to take the automatic place in the UEL league phase earned by winning the Conference League.’
Enzo Maresca knows Chelsea are in control of their own destiny despite a 2-0 loss to Newcastle
Getty Images
Chelsea will certainly take up the place in the Champions League in this scenario after head coach Enzo Maresca revealed back in February that a top four/five finish was the target.
Should the Blues beat Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in their final two Premier League games of the season, barring an unlikely goal difference swing in Aston Villa’s favour, they will be playing Champions League football next term.
