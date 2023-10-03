Chelsea: Just watch Mykhailo Mudryk… he can be one of the world’s best, says Levi Colwill

The £88million January signing finally scored his first Chelsea goal in their 2-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage last night.

Mudryk has endured a torrid start to life in England but gave a glimpse of his promising future and a brilliant display suggested he might be able to justify his huge transfer fee.

“He’s a great player,” said defender Colwill. “He can be one of the best in the world. He’s got everything you want as a winger and as a player. It’s tough coming in from Ukraine to Chelsea. There’s a lot of pressure that he may not have experienced, a different culture and other things together.

“It was always going to be tough to hit the ground running but in the first half he was amazing. I’m so happy for him, you could see in the celebrations. He deserved that. Everyone can see the qualities he has and we see it all the time in training.

“He’s such a good player and to come here and bring it in the first half was amazing. Now it’s about kicking on from here and, hopefully, he can build on it and become a great player.”

Mudryk was withdrawn at half-time with a quad injury but Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful the Ukraine winger will be fit to face Burnley on Saturday.

Two goals in two first-half minutes from Mudryk and the returning Armando Broja gave Chelsea just their second Premier League win of the season, as they finally clicked into gear under Pochettino.

Colwill said: “It’s been a tough start to the season. It was important to come here and get a win for the fans and celebrate with them after.

“We’ve played well in most games we’ve played so far this season, so to come here and get what we deserved is a good sign. Now we’ve got to build on it, we can’t take it for granted.

We have to go to Burnley with the same confidence, aggression and desire to get the win.” Broja scored on his first start since his return from a serious knee injury, as Chelsea moved up to 11th in the table, having started the game in 15th.

The 22-year-old said: “It is an unbelievable feeling. It’s been a long time coming.

“I’ve been out for a while, so it’s good to be back. I’m so happy for the team to win the game and carry on this momentum going forward.”

Broja was withdrawn in the second half but confirmed there was no injury problem behind his substitution. He is pushing to keep his place against Burnley on Saturday, when Nicolas Jackson will be available again after serving a one-match ban last night.

“No injury, just a precaution,” said Broja. “I’ve been out for a while, so it was always hard for me to come back and play the full 90 minutes. I did get a bit leggy just before I came off, so it was just a precaution.

“I’ll help the team as much as possible to score goals. That is my job as a striker. It’s up to the manager and what he decides going forward.”