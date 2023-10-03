33
10
23
3
21
26
15
47
7
34
43
48
50
25
4
37
1
11
32
31
2
5
46
18
35
39
9
13
16
49
30
14
40
38
22
29
24
20
44
45
8

Chelsea: Just watch Mykhailo Mudryk… he can be one of the world’s best, says Levi Colwill

139 2 minutes read


The £88million January signing finally scored his first Chelsea goal in their 2-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage last night.


Source link

139 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Anthony Martial injury: Manchester United striker ruled out of FA Cup final with hamstring tear

Anthony Martial injury: Manchester United striker ruled out of FA Cup final with hamstring tear

What time does the Ryder Cup 2023 start? UK tee times, TV schedule, teams in full and how to watch live

What time does the Ryder Cup 2023 start? UK tee times, TV schedule, teams in full and how to watch live

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to break record for Kvaratskhelia; Vlahovic close to Chelsea; Spurs want Johnson

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to break record for Kvaratskhelia; Vlahovic close to Chelsea; Spurs want Johnson

John Isner’s retirement day like no other – tie-breaks, tears on court, then doubles at the US Open 2023

John Isner’s retirement day like no other – tie-breaks, tears on court, then doubles at the US Open 2023

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo