22
5
16
30
4
15
11
40
9
32
45
25
43
46
49
31
3
10
50
48
29
26
35
18
23
14
21
38
7
34
39
2
44
37
47
20
33
13
28
24
1
8

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino delivers Levi Colwill update amid key warning for underperforming trio

140 3 minutes read


Colwill, along with team-mate Noni Madueke, is expected to travel with the Blues squad for their US trip next week after forming a key part of the England side that won the European Under-21 Championship in Georgia on Saturday with a tense 1-0 win over Spain.


Source link

140 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United ‘bid going in’ for Andre Onana as Pep Guardiola verdict confirmed

Manchester United ‘bid going in’ for Andre Onana as Pep Guardiola verdict confirmed

Six Nations 2021 Round 3: Fixtures And Cancellations

Soccer24

Rusike linked with another SA top-flight club

Germans Suffer Shock Home Defeat, England Grab Late Win, Scots Thrash Faroes

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo