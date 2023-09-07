4
39
25
26
32
5
14
3
24
45
18
10
49
33
7
43
1
8
35
16
29
48
38
34
47
2
15
44
30
11
20
21
40
22
46
13
37
23
9
31
50

Antonio Nusa confirms Chelsea offered ‘a lot of money’ as 20 clubs track £23m teenager

123 1 minute read


C

lub Brugge winger Antonio Nusa says he was offered “a lot of money” to join Chelsea this summer.

The Blues were keen to steal a march on their rivals by launching a late move to sign the 18-year-old last week.

A £23m offer, however, was rejected by the Belgian giants as Chelsea continue to monitor his situation.


Source link

123 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Martin Zubimendi publicly snubs Barcelona amid Arsenal transfer links

Martin Zubimendi publicly snubs Barcelona amid Arsenal transfer links

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea make Neymar decision; Arsenal ‘sign’ Raya; Tottenham want Gift Orban; Man United

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea make Neymar decision; Arsenal ‘sign’ Raya; Tottenham want Gift Orban; Man United

Pep Guardiola asks Man City fans to ‘behave properly’ at FA Cup final as thousands travel despite rail strikes

Pep Guardiola asks Man City fans to ‘behave properly’ at FA Cup final as thousands travel despite rail strikes

England player ratings vs Wales: Joe Cokanasiga struggles as errors strewn across the squad

England player ratings vs Wales: Joe Cokanasiga struggles as errors strewn across the squad

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo