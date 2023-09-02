Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea look to go into the international break on a high as they host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. The Blues picked up their first win of the season at home to Luton in their last Premier League match, before edging past AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are yet to really click into gear, but the focus can now fully shift to matters on the pitch with the transfer window closed. Cole Palmer could make his Chelsea debut, while Conor Gallagher is set to start after a possible deadline-day move to Tottenham failed to come off.

Forest gave Manchester United a huge scare last weekend when taking a two-goal lead inside the first four minutes, before ultimately falling to defeat at Old Trafford. Their displays against United and Arsenal already this season will give them confident of causing Chelsea real problems this afternoon. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.