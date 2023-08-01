Chelsea XI vs Borussia Dortmund: Ugochukwu debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

The 19-year-old midfielder trained with Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the first time on Tuesday after completing his £23.2million transfer from Rennes.

Axel Disasi’s medical will take place on Tuesday after a £38.6m fee was agreed with Monaco. The match against Dortmund will come too soon for the France defender however ahead of the official announcement of his move to Stamford Bridge.

Noni Madueke also returned to training this week after a minor hamstring issue but it remains unclear whether he will get his first minutes of pre-season at Soldier Field.

New arrival: Lesley Ugochukwu could make his Chelsea debut against Borussia Dortmund / Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Trevoh Chalobah suffered a thigh injury in Chelsea’s previous match against Fulham and is a doubt to face Dortmund.

It leaves Pochettino with 29 players to choose from and he is expected to pick a strong team in preparation to face Liverpool in their high-profile Premier League home opener on August 13.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will likely start in goal in front of a back four featuring Reece James, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell.

Pochettino may opt for Andrey Santos and Enzo Fernandez as his double pivot in midfield with Christopher Nkunku as the starting No10.

A front three of Mykhailo Mudryk, who was rested last time out, Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling could complete the XI.

Chelsea will likely make a lot of substitutions, having opted for 12 in the 2-0 win over Fulham in Landover on Sunday when they won the inaugural Premier League Summer Series title.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Andrey Santos; Mudryk, Nkunku, Sterling; Jackson

Injured: Fofana, Badiashile, Broja, Bettinelli

Doubts: Chalobah, Madueke

Suspended: None

Time and date: 1:30am BST on Thursday August 3, 2023

Venue: Soldier Field in Chicago