32
44
20
48
15
37
9
29
10
25
30
22
4
1
16
31
33
2
43
18
35
13
46
34
24
14
49
26
5
23
40
11
3
39
8
38
Chelsea XI vs Ipswich: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Chelsea XI vs Ipswich: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

2025-04-11Last Updated: 2025-04-11
350 Less than a minute


Cole Palmer is fit for Stamford Bridge clash despite half-time withdrawal against Legia Warsaw in the Conference League


Source link

2025-04-11Last Updated: 2025-04-11
350 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Pedro Neto responds to Arsenal links as Wolves winger reveals transfer 'hope'

Pedro Neto responds to Arsenal links as Wolves winger reveals transfer 'hope'

2023-10-27
Arsenal suffer fresh injury blow as Ben White undergoes minor procedure to add to Mikel Arteta problems

Arsenal suffer fresh injury blow as Ben White undergoes minor procedure to add to Mikel Arteta problems

2024-11-13
US Open order of play: Day one schedule with Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in action

US Open order of play: Day one schedule with Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in action

2023-08-28
Virgil van Dijk responds to Roy Keane 'arrogance' jibe after Liverpool draw with Manchester United

Virgil van Dijk responds to Roy Keane 'arrogance' jibe after Liverpool draw with Manchester United

2023-12-18
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo