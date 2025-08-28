Coordinated solutions key to unlocking Agric sector potential

CLOUDINE MATOLA AND SAMANTHA MADE

The Horticulture Development Council (HDC) has emphasized that coordinated solutions addressing financial inclusion, reliable power infrastructure, and sustainable water management are crucial to unlocking Zimbabwe’s agricultural potential.

HDC board member Willard Zireva made the statement during a presentation on strengthening market linkages—local, regional, and international—at the 13th Annual National Agribusiness Conference. This year’s conference was themed: Building Resilient and Market-Driven Horticulture Value Chains.

“What is required is coordinated solutions for addressing financial inclusion, reliable power infrastructure, and sustainable water management to unlock Zimbabwe’s agricultural potential. This is fitting into the nation’s vision,” Zireva said.

He noted that Zimbabwean farmers continue to navigate significant challenges despite the country’s potential to establish a strong presence in export markets, particularly within Southern Africa.

“While opportunities abound in markets like South Africa, Europe, and Asia, farmers in Zimbabwe face hurdles that impact productivity and sustainability,” Zireva said.

Ruziva highlighted that limited financial resources remain a critical challenge for farmers, restricting investments in essential inputs such as seeds, machinery, and technology.

“There is access to finance, as was mentioned before, we have limited affordable credit. And you need that credit for you to venture into various projects. And our interest in this country is too high,” he explained.

Beyond financing, meeting international quality standards poses a significant hurdle for both small- and large-scale farmers.

“These are big challenges for any production,” Zireva noted. He added that understanding seasonal planning, production requirements, and adhering to quality standards are vital for farmers aiming to tap into global and regional markets.

Despite these challenges, Zireva emphasized efforts to link big and small farmers toward a shared goal: establishing Zimbabwe’s name in exports. He suggested the Ministry of Agriculture could play a pivotal role through market information systems, helping farmers decide what to grow and where to sell, thereby fostering a more coordinated approach to production and export.

“There is need to build integrated value chains that seamlessly connect local, regional, and international markets. And that comes to every house, with small tech houses, education centres, processing facilities strategically located all around the country. And support that you need: proper farmers, understanding the requirements, seasonal planning and quality standards—which I am now talking about, quality standards which are international. And market information systems where people get to know what to grow, and this goes back to where I say the Ministry of Agriculture can play a big role in that,” he said.

Zimbabwe is well-positioned to tap into opportunities not only in Europe and Asia but also within the region, particularly South Africa. By meeting international quality standards and leveraging market information, farmers can enhance their competitiveness and establish Zimbabwe as a key player in regional and global agricultural markets.

