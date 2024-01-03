3
44
22
10
26
49
35
18
48
46
29
5
43
32
7
39
30
45
33
14
4
11
2
25
9
50
20
38
21
34
31
40
15
47
24
23
37
16
1
13
8

Crystal Palace vs Everton: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

144 Less than a minute


The FA Cup third round gets underway on Thursday night as Crystal Palace host Everton at Selhurst Park.


Source link

144 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Fulham’s Marco Silva receives ‘lucrative offer’ to join Saudi Pro League club

Fulham’s Marco Silva receives ‘lucrative offer’ to join Saudi Pro League club

The Bees are the sexy beasts of the Premier League’s mid-table

The Bees are the sexy beasts of the Premier League’s mid-table

South Africa 49-18 Tonga: Springboks on brink of Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after big win

South Africa 49-18 Tonga: Springboks on brink of Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after big win

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo