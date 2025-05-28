Don Vino Saxy Vibes 7 – GrandWest Grand Arena Sat 14 June

Date: Saturday, 14 June 2025

Time: Doors open 6pm, show 7pm-10pm

Tickets: R110-R310 Webtickets

Venue: Grand Arena, GrandWest

Don Vino Saxy Vibes 7 will feature some of Cape Town’s favourite musical guests at GrandWest’s Grand Arena on Saturday, 14 June 2025. Don Vino, whose real name is Donveno Prins, is a celebrated South African saxophonist from Cape Town. He has built a successful career which began at the age of 15 performing with local jazz and gospel bands. He went on to perform on international stages and collaborate with Grammy Award winners and other renowned artists including Lady Smith Black Mambazo, Kirk Whalum, and Jonathan Butler. He is known for his “Saxy Vibes” shows and his extensive touring in various countries in Europe, as well as Dubai, Australia, and the United States. Ticket prices start at R110 per person, via Webtickets.