16
33
46
43
37
8
23
30
24
31
9
14
32
40
5
10
13
2
29
11
4
39
1
44
22
20
25
18
48
3
34
15
35
26
38
49
Don Vino Saxy Vibes 7 – GrandWest Grand Arena Sat 14 June

Don Vino Saxy Vibes 7 – GrandWest Grand Arena Sat 14 June

2025-05-28Last Updated: 2025-05-28
341 1 minute read

Don Vino Saxy Vibes 7 – GrandWest Grand Arena Sat 14 June

Date: Saturday, 14 June 2025

Time: Doors open 6pm, show 7pm-10pm

Tickets: R110-R310 Webtickets

Venue: Grand Arena, GrandWest

Don Vino Saxy Vibes 7 will feature some of Cape Towns favourite musical guests at GrandWest’s Grand Arena on Saturday, 14 June 2025. Don Vino, whose real name is Donveno Prins, is a celebrated South African saxophonist from Cape Town. He has built a successful career which began at the age of 15 performing with local jazz and gospel bands. He went on to perform on international stages and collaborate with Grammy Award winners and other renowned artists including Lady Smith Black Mambazo, Kirk Whalum, and Jonathan Butler. He is known for his “Saxy Vibes” shows and his extensive touring in various countries in Europe, as well as Dubai, Australia, and the United States. Ticket prices start at R110 per person, via Webtickets.


Source link

2025-05-28Last Updated: 2025-05-28
341 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Yung Bleu Invests .6 Million Into Moon Boy University

Yung Bleu Invests $2.6 Million Into Moon Boy University

2024-01-08
Iconic Action Star Dolph Lundgren, 67, Snapped Looking Buff and Happy with Bikini-Clad Wife, 29, After Beating Cancer

Iconic Action Star Dolph Lundgren, 67, Snapped Looking Buff and Happy with Bikini-Clad Wife, 29, After Beating Cancer

2025-04-05
MC Hammer Shuts Down Haters Over “One-Hit Wonder” Accusation

MC Hammer Shuts Down Haters Over “One-Hit Wonder” Accusation

2023-09-25
NTS X Diesel Tracks SA Presents Teno Afrika

NTS X Diesel Tracks SA Presents Teno Afrika

2023-11-07
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo