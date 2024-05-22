Dru Hill are coming to South Africa! – Remoakantse Holdings is excited to announce Dru Hill as the headline act for the 2nd Annual All White Soul Sessions Concert. The event will be taking place at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on the 7th September 2024.

“We are thrilled to have Dru Hill taking centre stage at our 2nd Annual All White Soul Sessions Concert which has become the favourite event for soul music lovers. Deciding on who to feature for our event was a no brainer. Dru Hill was the first choice! They are a perfect fit for our soul sessions concert.” ~ Thabiso “Skeelo” Mogashwa (Remoakantse Holdings Director)

About Dru Hill

Dru Hill is an American group from Baltimore, Maryland. The band, consisting of Sisqo, Jazz, Nokio, Scola, Black and Smoke. Their repertoire includes soul, hip hop soul and gospel music. Dru Hill recorded seven top 40 hits. They are best known for R&B number-one hits “In My Bed”, “Never Make a Promise” and “How Deep Is Your Love”. The group achieved massive popularity in the mid 1990’s.

Over the last 25 years, Dru Hill has received multiple awards. They have performed across the world, topped the Billboard Music charts multiple times, and sold over 40 million records worldwide. Recording new material and continuously performing at sold-out venues around the globe, Dru Hill continues to solidify its legacy as one of the greatest groups of all time.

“We are so excited to be coming to South Africa for the Annual Soul Sessions Concert. The band cannot wait to have a good time with our South African fans. We will be taking the audience down memory lane with their favourite hits. We are also performing music from our latest album” ~ Sisqo (An original members of Dru Hill)

Tickets available for Dru Hill Now

South Africa can look forward to Dru Hill performing some of their best-known hits that have cemented their status as the greatest soul group of all times. Tickets are now available from Ticketpro here