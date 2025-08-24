Econet eyes growth through AI, digital transformation

SAMANTHA MADE

Econet Wireless Limited, a publicly traded telecoms giant, is sharpening its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation to boost efficiency, diversify services, and drive revenue growth, Business Times can report.

Board chairman Jim Myers said Econet will continue to make significant investments in emerging technologies to strengthen its portfolio and deliver seamless customer experiences across all business segments.

“Looking ahead, leveraging innovation and deepening AI infusion into our operations to enhance operational cost efficiencies will position the group to grow, diversify our product and service offering and drive revenue growth whilst protecting our margins.

“The group will continue to make investments in digital transformation, embracing new technologies and actively pursuing strategic opportunities to enhance and complement our product portfolio. By harnessing the power of AI, we aim to create seamless experiences for our customers across all business segments,” Myers said.

The company has accelerated its network modernisation drive, commissioning 77 new 4G base stations, upgrading 365 microwave access links, and modernising 546 radio access sites.

Econet also deployed 60 5G sites nationwide, marking a major step in positioning Zimbabwe for a high-speed, next-generation digital future.

Myers said the group’s investment thrust was anchored on strengthening its network backbone and ensuring that customers and businesses benefit from fast, reliable, and modern connectivity.

“We successfully completed our core network upgrade in the second half of the financial year, strategically positioning the mobile network business to offer new, competitive and personalised services which anchor the digital strategy of the business.

“Our base station deployment efforts continued with the commissioning of 77 new sites, modernisation of 546 radio access sites and upgrading of 365 microwave access links. In addition, 60 5G sites deployed nationwide in the last quarter of the financial year strengthened our capabilities.

“The additional sites will ensure fast and seamless connectivity for homes and businesses while giving enhanced quality of service for our mobile broadband customers,” Myers said.

Econet’s mobile money business, EcoCash, also registered significant growth in transaction volumes and values, buoyed by increased customer activity and higher wallet funding.

With the combined thrust of AI-driven innovation, network expansion, and digital transformation, Econet is positioning itself to remain a leader in Zimbabwe’s fast-evolving digital economy.

