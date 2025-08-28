ED reads riot act | Business Times

MOREBLESSING MARANGE

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday warned against mischief and indiscipline in the ruling Zanu PF party in what observers say was targeted at party spokesperson Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa and secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, who were involved in issuing conflicting statements on key party positions, exposing infighting in the process.

The two exposed discord in the party by issuing two different positions on the issue of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s co-option into the party’s highest decision-making body outside congress, the Central Committee.

Mutsvangwa claimed Tagwirei was never co-opted and went on to accuse him of wanting to use money to buy influence in the party.

On his part, Chinamasa claimed Tagwirei’s co-option was done and endorsed by the politburo adding to the confusion.

In his remarks during the Politburo meeting at the Zanu PF Headquarters yesterday, Mnangagwa said: “You don’t sweep your house and then discuss the dirt in a public meeting.”

“Tactics and political chicanery meant to mislead, confuse, as well as divide the party and the nation must be nipped in the bud. We must all speak with one voice and march in one direction. Leaders of the party are bound by collective responsibility and must unite around party decisions and resolutions. Hauroti zvinhu kumba kwako woenda uchitaura sehurongwa hwemusangano. Our communication must be disciplined,” he said.

Yesterday’s meeting went on without Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who is in India on official business.

Chiwenga has made his position on Tagwirei clear insisting the party must not divert from its norm in co-opting individuals into the Central Committee.

Tagwirei was co-opted by Harare province but was forced out of a meeting last month at the instigation of Chiwenga.

In the ensuing melee, Mutsvangwa and Chinamasa issued conflicting statements, exposing the discord and disunity in the party on the matter.

