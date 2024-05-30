England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina: Euro 2024 warm-up prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h, odds
England face Bosnia & Herzegovina in the first of their friendly matches before the focus shifts to Euro 2024.
Gareth Southgate’s side will also take on Iceland ahead of this summer’s tournament in Germany, which gets underway for the Three Lions against Serbia on June 16. They will then face Denmark and Slovenia to complete their Group C campaign.
These matches present the final chance for the England players to impress, particularly those on the fringes of the group and hoping to secure a place in the 26-man squad for the tournament.
Bosnia & Herzegovina will not be at Euro 2024, after they were beaten in a play-off semi-final by Ukraine earlier this year.
Date, kick-off time and venue
England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina is scheduled for a 7:45pm BST kick-off on Monday June 3, 2024.
The match will take place at St. James’ Park in Newcastle.
Where to watch England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air coverage in the UK on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 7pm ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.
Live stream: Channel 4’s website and app will over a live stream service free of charge, though a subscription via email is needed.
Live blog: Latest updates are available via Standard Sport’s live blog!
England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina team news
Jude Bellingham will not feature for England, due to his involvement in the Champions League final this weekend, and Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are set to miss out as they continue to battle injury issues.
Crystal Palace duo Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze will hope to get their chance to impress, while it be interesting to see if Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins minutes, with it unlikely that both will be picked for the final Euro 2024 squad.
Kieran Trippier is likely to fill in at left-back, with Shaw out, and Marc Guehi, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ezri Konsa are among those pushing to partner John Stones in the absence of Maguire.
Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are both in a race to prove their fitness
POOL/AFP via Getty Images
England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina prediction
Southgate can be expected to name a strong side, with the tournament now just a couple of weeks away and only 180 minutes of football to finalise preparations.
England were not entirely convincing in the last international break, against Brazil and Belgium, but this is an obvious step down in opposition and it should be a comfortable night for the hosts in Newcastle.
England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (h2h) history and results
This will be the first match between the two nations at senior level.
England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina match odds
Bosnia & Herzegovina: 16/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
