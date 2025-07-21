England vs Italy: Euro 2025 semi-final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang struck in quick succession to save England from elimination, though the drama did not end there as a dramatic penalty shootout followed after the two sides could not be separated in extra-time.
Italy’s quarter-final also had drama as Cristiana Girelli netted a 90th minute winner against Norway. The 35-year-old is among the leading scorers in the competition and will be out to at least draw level with Spain’s Esther Gonzalez on four in the Golden Boot race.
Date, kick-off time and venue
England vs Italy is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
The match will take place at the Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.
Where to watch England vs Italy
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV. Coverage will start on ITV1 at 7pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: ITVX will offer a live stream service.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
England vs Italy team news
The Lionesses had several concerns heading into the semi-final. Injury-wise captain Leah Williamson, Bronze and Lauren James are all doubtful after picking up knocks against Sweden.
As for Italy, it’s the dream scenario. They have no suspension or injury concerns which means head coach Andrea Soncin can name an unchanged side in a bid to guide his nation to a third Euro final.
In contention: Chloe Kelly and Beth Mead
England vs Italy prediction
The Lionesses will go into the semi-final tie as clear favourites, but they can’t afford a repeat of the performance they turned in for large spells against Sweden.
That said, Wiegman’s side should have enough in the tank to overcome an Italian side whose only defeat in the tournament thus far was at the hands of Spain.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Italy hold the advantage in the head-to-head record with England. In fact, other than Switzerland, their favourite opponent are the Lionesses.
However, in the most recent meeting between the two nations it was England who came out on top with a thumping 5-1 win in an international friendly back in February 2024.
England vs Italy match odds
