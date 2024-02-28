16
47
40
7
1
49
32
8
48
43
14
38
31
13
21
37
50
9
10
20
4
23
46
25
2
15
34
29
11
30
44
22
45
24
33
35
39
3
26
18
5

Enzo Fernandez suspended for potential FA Cup quarter-final as Chelsea star rues celebration

139 Less than a minute


The midfielder picked up his second yellow card in the competition this season


Source link

139 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Italy end 47-year wait for Davis Cup glory as Jannik Sinner delivers again in final against Australia

Italy end 47-year wait for Davis Cup glory as Jannik Sinner delivers again in final against Australia

Declan Rice explains how Arsenal must improve to avoid Champions League exit

Declan Rice explains how Arsenal must improve to avoid Champions League exit

Okolie vs Billam-Smith LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Okolie vs Billam-Smith LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo