ES Tunis vs Chelsea FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-06-23Last Updated: 2025-06-23
359 3 minutes read

Should they lose to Tunis and see LAFC beat Flamengo, it would become a question of goal difference.

Tunis, the so-called ‘Beast of Africa’, lost 2-0 to Flamengo in their debut at the new-look competition, before scraping a 1-0 win over LAFC by way of Youcef Belaïli’s 70th-minute strike. The striker will be suspended for Wednesday’s tie, though, having picked up bookings in both of Tunis’ prior Club World Cup ties.

The tie will be the first time Chelsea have ever faced an African side in a competitive fixture. Likewise, it will be the first time Tunis meet an English side in a competitive tie.

Date, kick-off time and venue

ES Tunis vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 2am BST kick-off on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Enzo Maresca will face some awkward conversations if Chelsea fail to exit the group stage

AFP via Getty Images

Where to watch ES Tunis vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Channel 5, with coverage starting from 1am BST ahead of a 2am kickoff.


