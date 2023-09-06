Evan Ferguson: Man City have fearsome transfer plan ‘to sign £150m-rated Brighton striker’

The young Irishman is attracting plenty of interest after an impressive start to the season, in which against Newcastle became the sixth-youngest player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League.

Still just 18 years old, big things are expected of Ferguson, who is being compared to former Tottenham star and current England captain Harry Kane.

iNews claim City are weighing up a bid for Ferguson, which is expected to eclipse the British transfer record £115million paid by Chelsea for Moises Caicedo, Ferguson’s former team-mate at Brighton, last month.

Ferguson has a contract until 2028 and Brighton have no need for cash, thanks to Chelsea’s seemingly endless pit of money, so a figure close to £150million has been suggested to tempt the club into selling.

Speaking about the possibility of Ferguson being sold, Brighton’s chief executive Paul Barber last month said: “In Evan’s case, it’ll be in at least five years’ time. The technical staff are making the key decisions on where a player is in his development, whether he needs more first-team games or needs to go on loan or if we need to trade earlier or later.

“Ultimately it’s going to be a collective decision but it’s driven by the technical staff and we’re relying on them to make those judgements regarding the players’ development.”