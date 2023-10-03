France vs Italy: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

The hosts head to Lyon looking to maintain their 100 per cent record at their home tournament and keep momentum rolling ahead of a blockbuster quarter-final clash that is likely to be against defending champions South Africa.

Fabien Galthie’s side just need to avoid defeat against Italy to ensure their last-eight berth as group winners, while the Azzurri need to win as they still cling onto hopes of reaching the knockout phase for the first time in their history despite a humiliating 96-17 demolition job by rampant New Zealand last week.

Inspirational captain Antoine Dupont is said to be hitting his targets in training after undergoing surgery in Toulouse on the facial fracture he suffered in France’s last game, the 96-0 drubbing of minnows Namibia on September 21, but won’t play on Friday as he awaits a final decision on if he can return at all at this World Cup.

Date, kick-off time and venue

France vs Italy takes place on Friday October 6, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST and 9pm local time.

The match will be held at the OL Stadium in Lyon.

Where to watch France vs Italy

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast live and for free on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

Live stream: You can also tune into the match for free online via the ITV website or ITVX app.

Live blog: Follow all the action on Friday with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

France vs Italy team news

With no Dupont, Galthie must choose between back-up scrum-halves Maxime Lucu and Baptiste Couilloud to take the starting No9 shirt on Friday.

France made 12 changes from their battling win over Uruguay to face Namibia, naming 10 of the same XV that played in the thrilling win over the All Blacks on opening night.

They will surely be at full strength here to ensure top spot in Pool A and keep their momentum and confidence flying high ahead of a likely quarter-final showdown with the Springboks in Paris on October 15.

Still waiting: Antoine Dupont will discover next week if he can return for the knockout phase / AFP via Getty Images

Italy coach Kieran Crowley, who will be stepping down from his role after the World Cup, made three changes from the team that beat Uruguay for the embarrassment against the All Blacks, with Dino Lamb, Stephen Varney and Luca Morisi all drafted in.

However, lock Lamb suffered a leg injury, while prop Danilo Fischetti sustained a rib issue and has now been replaced in the squad by Paolo Buonfiglio.

Hooker Giacomo Nicotera is also going through return-to-play protocols after suffering a bang to the head against New Zealand.

France vs Italy lineups

France vs Italy referee

The referee for Friday’s game will be England’s Karl Dickson, supported by assistants Luke Pearce and Craig Evans plus TMO Marius Jonker.

France vs Italy prediction

Italy’s bonus-point wins over Namibia and Uruguay mean they go into this final Pool A clash still able to reach the quarter-finals for the first time despite that mauling by the All Blacks in Lyon in which they shipped no fewer than 14 total tries.

But that performance against New Zealand was such an abject humiliation that it is hard to see the Azzurri rousing themselves for a proper crack at an unlikely upset here.

France will be looking to finish their Pool A campaign with a flourish in Lyon on Friday night / AFP via Getty Images

France will be missing Dupont and are still facing a nervous wait to discover if he will be back for the quarter-finals, but they still have more than enough quality to secure another handsome win to cement top spot in Pool A with South Africa looming large.

France to win with a bonus point.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two are obviously familiar opponents and clash every year in the Six Nations.

France have won all of the last 13 meetings between the nations, including a 29-24 success in Rome back in February, when the defending Grand Slam champions were pushed hard at the Stadio Olimpico.

Italy have not beaten Les Bleus since a 23-18 home success at the 2013 Six Nations. That was their second home win over France in a row, having also edged them out by one point in Rome in 2011.

Italy’s only other win over France to date came all the way back in 1997.

France wins: 44

Italy wins: 3

Draws: 0

France vs Italy latest odds

France to win: 1/80

Italy to win: 20/1

Draw: 50/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).