France vs New Zealand: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

The massive Pool A rivals are each among many people’s favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup in late October and both teams will want to lay down a significant early marker in Paris.

France have never won the World Cup but have been among the globe’s fiercest sides in the past couple of years, in which time they ended their wait of over a decade to win the Six Nations with a Grand Slam.

Standing in Fabien Galthie’s side’s way first are a Rugby Championship-winning All Blacks team that finished third four years ago as they attempted to claim three World Cups in a row, bested by dominant England in the semi-finals in Japan.

Although they were dismantled by South Africa in their final warm-up game at Twickenham, New Zealand are expected to once again be right up there with the tournament’s frontrunners.

Date, kick-off time and venue

France vs New Zealand takes place on Friday September 8, 2023, with kick-off at 8:15pm BST.

The Stade de France in Paris will host the first match of the tournament after the opening ceremony, which begins at 7pm.

Where to watch France vs New Zealand

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be shown live on free-to-air channel ITV1, with coverage starting at 6.45pm.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch a free live stream online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog, with rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at the ground to provide expert analysis.

The wounded All Blacks will be itching to bounce back after being trounced by South Africa / Getty Images

France vs New Zealand team news

Controversy arose in France’s camp after influential lock Paul Willemse’s thigh injury prompted Montpellier team-mate Bastien Chalureau to be called up, despite his conviction in 2020 for a racially-motivated assault.

Fly-half Romain Ntamack was also ruled out of the World Cup after rupturing his cruciate ligaments in the warm-up match against Scotland. Loosehead prop Cyril Baille (calf) and power centre Jonathan Danty (hamstring) will both miss the opener.

Galthie starts Yoram Moefana in midfield with Danty out, with Matthieu Jalibert at 10 and in the pack Cameron Woki and Reda Wardi replace Willemse and Baille. Chalureau is not in the squad.

Scrum-half supremo Antoine Dupont leads Les Bleus’ attack as the captain and face of this World Cup.

The All Blacks have called up lock Brodie Retallick despite his absence for this game with a knee injury while Braydon Ennor (knee) is unavailable along with wing Emoni Narawa, who will miss the whole tournament.

Bastien Chalureau has not been named in the French squad to face New Zealand in Paris / AFP via Getty Images

There are four changes in total to the starting XV from the 35-7 demolition by the Springboks, with head coach Ian Foster bringing in centre Anton Lienert-Brown, prop Nepo Laulala, hooker Codie Taylor and one-cap flanker Dalton Papalii.

Scott Barrett starts despite his sending off against South Africa, but brother Jordie is injured. Tyrel Lomax and Dane Coles miss out, with Luke Jacobson dropping to the bench.

France vs New Zealand lineups

France XV: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Villiere; Jalibert, Dupont (c); Wardi, Marchand, Atonio; Woki, Flament; Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Lucu, Vincent, Jaminet

New Zealand: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, Lienert-Brown, Telea; Mo’unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Laulala; Whitelock, S Barrett; Papalii, Cane (c), Savea

Replacements: Taukei’aho, Tu’ungafasi, Newell, Vaa’i, Jacobson, Christie, Havili, Fainga’anuku

France vs New Zealand prediction

Les Bleus have notoriously been rugby’s ultimate mercurial side over the decades; brilliant and dazzling one minute, befuddlingly rubbish the next.

However, with the full Parisian backing behind them, they have the guile and experience necessary to start the World Cup with an enormous win to state their title intentions.

France to win, by seven points.

Captain fantastic Antoine Dupont is ready to lead Les Bleus to World Cup glory on home soil / Getty Images

Head to head (h2h) history and results

France snapped a 14-game losing streak with victory in their last meeting, an end-of-year Test in 2021.

France wins: 13

New Zealand wins: 48

Draws: 1

France vs New Zealand latest odds

France to win: 5/6

New Zealand to win: Evens

Draw: 17/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).