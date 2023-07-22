Marco Silva refuses to clarify Fulham future after £40m offer from Al Ahli

M arco Silva confirmed he has an offer from Al Ahli but refused to say if he will accept it as uncertainty continues at Fulham.

The 46-year-old has a two-year deal worth £40million on the table but is currently leading his club on their first pre-season tour of the United States.

When asked if he received an offer from Saudi Arabia, Silva simply said “yes” but when pressed on what the answer to it was, he said: “I answered for my club. I will not talk about this situation.”

“I don’t come here to talk about offers and these situations. If you ask me, I will not lie to you, if I receive an offer, of course, the club knows that, but I will talk nothing more about that.”

Silva was pressed further on whether the uncertainty is difficult for supporters, who want clarity and added: “I told you before and I repeat again, I don’t need to say many words.

“I have shown my commitment to this club last season so many times, last June again and my commitment for the club is clear and it will continue.”