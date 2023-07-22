39
22
2
11
9
48
43
5
35
14
13
3
15
30
46
49
20
44
33
24
45
29
25
38
21
8
26
1
10
4
34
50
32
31
40
23
37
16
7
47
18

Marco Silva refuses to clarify Fulham future after £40m offer from Al Ahli

136 1 minute read


M

arco Silva confirmed he has an offer from Al Ahli but refused to say if he will accept it as uncertainty continues at Fulham.

The 46-year-old has a two-year deal worth £40million on the table but is currently leading his club on their first pre-season tour of the United States.


Source link

136 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal get Havertz boost, Lavia talks; Chelsea step up Caicedo bid; Disasi to Man United

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal get Havertz boost, Lavia talks; Chelsea step up Caicedo bid; Disasi to Man United

Liverpool defender concedes defeat after losing to Chelsea

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic sees off Stan Wawrinka to reach fourth round

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic sees off Stan Wawrinka to reach fourth round

Chiefs Vs. Highlanders Live Stream Online Reddit Free Round 2

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo