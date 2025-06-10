14
5
39
29
16
43
24
18
1
40
2
4
35
13
11
15
32
20
9
3
37
25
30
34
23
26
44
48
49
46
38
31
22
33
10
8
Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr.: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks

Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr.: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks

2025-06-10Last Updated: 2025-06-10
347 3 minutes read

Madison Square Garden will play host to yet another historic bout this weekend as Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos Jr. look to settle their differences between the ropes.

The 12-round affair is set to take place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK as Hitchins defends his IBF light welterweight title for the first time.

Hitchins, 28, comes into the tie undefeated in 19 professional fights, though he has only won by KO on seven occasions. He won by split decision last time out after going the distance with Australia’s Liam Paro in Puerto Rico, taking home the IBF light-welterweight title.

He will defend that belt this weekend as he meets Kambosos Jr. for the first time. The 31-year-old is the more experienced contender, having entered 25 fights and won 22.

The pair have exchanged choice words in the build-up to the fight. Hitchins labelled Kambosos a ‘D-Class’ fighter the week before the fight, adding “Every time he fights, he gets out of the ring uglier than he came in.”

He is determined to defend his home city of New York: “He’s going to have to kill me. He’s got to show me he’s a gangster. I’m going to show him where I’m from.”

Kambosos responded in equal measure, promising a decisive win ‘in [Hitchins’] own back yard’.

“Hitchins is not on my level,” he declared. “I ain’t got s*** to lose. You’ve never been in the ring with anyone close to George Kambosos Jr.”

Hitchins vs Kambosos Jr. fight date and venue

Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr. will be held in the early hours of Sunday, June 15, 2025.


Source link

2025-06-10Last Updated: 2025-06-10
347 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Bundesliga player ‘found alive four years after his death’ as investigation launched

Bundesliga player ‘found alive four years after his death’ as investigation launched

2021-03-05
England uninspiring again in North Macedonia draw as Gareth Southgate’s side end 2023 with a whimper

England uninspiring again in North Macedonia draw as Gareth Southgate’s side end 2023 with a whimper

2023-11-21
Ruben Amorim responds to Jose Mourinho talk amid Liverpool manager links

Ruben Amorim responds to Jose Mourinho talk amid Liverpool manager links

2024-04-01
Novak Djokovic vs Vit Kopriva LIVE! Wimbledon 2024 latest score and updates after Centre Court shock

Novak Djokovic vs Vit Kopriva LIVE! Wimbledon 2024 latest score and updates after Centre Court shock

2024-07-02
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo