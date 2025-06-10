Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr.: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks
Madison Square Garden will play host to yet another historic bout this weekend as Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos Jr. look to settle their differences between the ropes.
The 12-round affair is set to take place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK as Hitchins defends his IBF light welterweight title for the first time.
Hitchins, 28, comes into the tie undefeated in 19 professional fights, though he has only won by KO on seven occasions. He won by split decision last time out after going the distance with Australia’s Liam Paro in Puerto Rico, taking home the IBF light-welterweight title.
He will defend that belt this weekend as he meets Kambosos Jr. for the first time. The 31-year-old is the more experienced contender, having entered 25 fights and won 22.
The pair have exchanged choice words in the build-up to the fight. Hitchins labelled Kambosos a ‘D-Class’ fighter the week before the fight, adding “Every time he fights, he gets out of the ring uglier than he came in.”
He is determined to defend his home city of New York: “He’s going to have to kill me. He’s got to show me he’s a gangster. I’m going to show him where I’m from.”
Kambosos responded in equal measure, promising a decisive win ‘in [Hitchins’] own back yard’.
“Hitchins is not on my level,” he declared. “I ain’t got s*** to lose. You’ve never been in the ring with anyone close to George Kambosos Jr.”
Hitchins vs Kambosos Jr. fight date and venue
Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr. will be held in the early hours of Sunday, June 15, 2025.
bruising: hitchins knocks down John Bauza
Getty Images
Hitchins vs Kambosos Jr. fight time and ring walks
Sunday’s undercard will get underway at 1am BST, with main event ring walks expected at around 4am.
How to watch Hitchins vs Kambosos Jr.
The event will be broadcast live exclusively on DAZN.
A subscription to the platform currently starts from £14.99 a month in the UK.
Coverage will begin at 12:00am on Sunday, June 15.
curt: Kambosos Jr. exchanged terse words with hitchins ahead of the fight
Getty Images
Hitchins vs Kambosos Jr. full undercard
Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. (for Hitchins’ IBF super lightweight title)
Andy Cruz vs. Hironori Mishiro (IBF lightweight eliminator)
Teremoana Jnr vs. Aleem Whitfield (heavyweights)
Zaquin Moses vs. Carl Rogers (super featherweights)
Pablo Valdez vs. Cesar Diaz (welterweights)
Nishant Dev vs. Josue Silva (super welterweights)
Adam Maca vs. Rafael Castillo (bantamweights)
Hitchins vs Kambosos Jr. prediction
While Kambosos Jr. has a considerable experience advantage ahead of this bout, he may meet his match against Hitchins.
He is an inch shorter than the American, four years older, and trailing in world rankings.
While he is generally more likely to manage a knockout, Hitchins’ form suggests he will not roll over. Now defending the biggest title of his career to date and fighting just a few miles from where he grew up, the Brooklyn-born fighter certainly holds the high ground.
But Kambosos learned from the best – he sparred with Manny Pacquiao in the early days of his career – and has been around the block. He will be out for revenge after losing the IBO lightweight title to Vasiliy Lomachenko in May of last year.
Expect this bout to go the full distance, with Hitchins taking a narrow points win.
Hitchins to win by split decision
Hitchins vs Kambosos Jr. weigh-in results
Hitchins and Kambosos Jr. will weigh in on Friday, June 13, at 6pm BST.
The super-lightweight bout will be held with a maximum weight of 140lbs.
Hitchins vs Kambosos Jr. latest odds
Kambosos Jr. to win: 13/2
Hitchins to win on points or by decision: 4/9
Hitchins to win by knockout or technical knockout: 5/2
Kambosos Jr. to win on points or by decision: 11/1
Kambosos Jr. to win by knockout or technical knockout: 11/1
Odds via BetFair (Subject to change)
