How to watch Argentina vs Samoa for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

It is a must-win match for Argentina, who many had down as the favourites for this pool ahead of the tournament. Those predictions took a hit with that opening defeat to England, and the Pumas have had a fortnight to mull on that poor display.

A big response is needed from Argentina and it is expected, though there is huge pressure on them as they know a second defeat would leave their World Cup hopes in tatters after just 180 minutes.

They have the opportunity to get back to winning ways against Samoa, who began their campaign with a victory over Chile. Another win here would set up a potentially decisive clash against Japan next week.

How to watch Argentina vs Samoa

TV channel: In the UK, Thursday’s game will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action live online via the ITV website and ITVX app.