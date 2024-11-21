Influx of smuggled used tyres strains Zimbabwe’s economy and public safety

CLOUDINE MATOLA

The rising influx of smuggled used tyres into Zimbabwe is presenting significant risks to both public safety and economic stability, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nqobizita Mangaliso Ndlovu has said.

He highlighted the potential dangers of these tyres, which are prone to sudden bursts and can lead to severe accidents. Additionally, he noted the negative impact on the broader economy, particularly as consumers are increasingly turning to these illicit products due to the rising costs of new tyres.

In response to the growing issue, the government has vowed to intensify efforts to crack down on those involved in smuggling these tyres into the country.

Speaking at the launch of Tiger Wheels and Tyres new retreading plant in the capital Harare this week, Ndlovu said: “During the briefing session I was told that we are having an influx of smuggled tyres. It is just a warning to those who are doing it that we will certainly be taking a keen look into smuggling. We believe that it really slows our economic progress.”

He added: “We are committed to addressing this issue. What we will not condone is bringing these critical raw materials or products through the products quota system and we are sending them to our people without any quality checks on them, putting the lives of our people at risk.

“So, we will be visiting some of these places and we will be taking people to task to show us where they put these products. And we are patient to be able to trace it back to the manufacturer and it should not happen that this came into our country illegally. It will be confiscated and I’m quite sure the person selling it might also be confiscated.”

Tiger Wheels and Tyre managing director Rishi Magecha stated that new retreading plant manufactures high quality products and it is an eco-friendly machine.

Additionally, retreading tyres offers cost-serving benefits for the transport business and extends the lifespan of the tyres.

“This new plant employs cutting-edge technology in the retreading process, allowing us to provide high-quality products while promoting sustainability and reducing waste. Retreading tires not only extends their life but also significantly lowers costs for transport businesses.

“At least we can make sure our contribution does not leave our customers with a flat budget. And let us face it, in a challenging environment and sector of the economy, that transport is, we all know that ‘tire’ is not just what we do; it is how we feel sometimes.

So, it is our little give back to our loyal customers who have suffered with no new technology or processes to improve their business’ performance,” he said.

Related