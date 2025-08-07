Invictus Energy to drill Musuma 1, a high-impact exploration well

SAMANTHA MADE

Invictus Energy Limited, an independent upstream oil and gas company, has said preparations are underway to drill the Musuma-1 exploration well—its first high-impact prospect outside the Mukuyu gas-condensate discovery area.

The well is described as a technically compelling opportunity, underpinned by strong direct hydrocarbon indicators (DHIs) identified in seismic data. These indicators include consistent “flat spots,” which are typically associated with gas-water contacts, signalling promising resource potential.

The Musuma-1 prospect targets an estimated 1.2 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas and 73 million barrels of condensate. Designed as a low-cost, low-risk vertical well, it will target a shallow reservoir within the Dande Formation, with a planned total depth of 1,500 metres.

In its quarterly report for the period ending 30 June 2025, Invictus said the Musuma-1 well was selected based on preliminary assessments that highlighted strong DHIs.

“Musuma-1 confirmed as first high-impact exploration well to be drilled outside the Mukuyu gas-condensate discovery area, selected based on strong direct hydrocarbon indicators (DHIs) identified.”

Preparations to spud the well in the second half of 2025 are already in motion. The company is currently advancing contracting and procurement activities, including sourcing outstanding long-lead items and critical services.

“Preparation are underway to spud the well, including obtaining outstanding long lead items. The company is currently advancing contracting and procurement activities for long lead items and critical services, in preparation to spud the well in H2 2025,” the group announced.

In parallel, Invictus confirmed that it has received an updated draft of the consolidated Petroleum Production Sharing Agreement (PPSA) and the Petroleum Exploration Development and Production Agreement (PEDPA) for its Zimbabwe operations. The company is in continued discussions with relevant stakeholders to finalise these agreements.

“Updated draft of consolidated Petroleum Production Sharing Agreement (PPSA) and Petroleum Exploration Development and Production Agreement (PEDPA) received with subsequent discussions held to finalise the terms of the agreement.”

The regulatory progress coincides with ongoing advancements across Invictus’ broader portfolio, including the Cabora Bassa Project, which was recently granted National Project Status by the Ministry of Finance.

“Ministry of Finance has agreed to provide National Project Status to the Cabora Bassa Project and there are ongoing positive discussions with potential strategic partners,” the group revealed.

According to the company, the Musuma-1 well is a critical component in unlocking new resource potential beyond the established Mukuyu Gas Field. A successful discovery could significantly bolster Invictus’ development strategy and fast-track the company’s transition from exploration to commercialisation.

Furthermore, the company noted that a successful result at Musuma-1 would support plans to expedite its pilot gas-to-power project at Eureka Gold Mine, offering an early monetisation route and domestic energy solution.

Related