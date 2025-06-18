37
22
34
2
20
5
14
25
24
23
44
11
43
31
16
26
1
38
4
46
39
29
15
32
30
33
9
3
18
13
48
8
49
10
35
40
Queen's Club: Jack Draper vows to 'peak at Wimbledon' as he edges past Alexei Popyrin to reach quarter-finals

Queen's Club: Jack Draper vows to 'peak at Wimbledon' as he edges past Alexei Popyrin to reach quarter-finals

2025-06-18Last Updated: 2025-06-18
354 Less than a minute


Draper dropped the first set but held his nerve in final set tie-break to progress on home soil


Source link

2025-06-18Last Updated: 2025-06-18
354 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Why isn’t Tom Daley competing in the 10m diving final? Start time and how to watch Olympic 2024 event

Why isn’t Tom Daley competing in the 10m diving final? Start time and how to watch Olympic 2024 event

2024-08-10
Jurgen Klopp’s shock exit leaves Liverpool insiders questioning the future

Jurgen Klopp’s shock exit leaves Liverpool insiders questioning the future

2024-01-26
Hatters' home match with Manchester United picked for Sky Sports Super Sunday coverage

Hatters' home match with Manchester United picked for Sky Sports Super Sunday coverage

2023-12-21
Hatters believed to be battling AC Milan to sign teenage forward from Dijon FCO

Hatters believed to be battling AC Milan to sign teenage forward from Dijon FCO

2024-06-25
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo