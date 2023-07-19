Kelvin Momo’s marvellous set left Spotify Greasy Tunes patrons wanting more

Spotify Greasy Tunes playlist-themed, month-long activities continued this past week with Amapiano Grooves. Gugu Nyatsumba of After School is After School opened the second week with a live podcast recording featuring Focalistic, in a conversation that delved into Foca’s rise to the top of the Amapiano ladder and the genre’s continued global domination.

Amapiano has been streamed over 2 billion times on Spotify, and the Amapiano Grooves playlist features a strong mix of some of the most talented artists of the genre. Pabi Cooper and Mellow & Sleazy, who were also part of last week’s line-up at Spotify Greasy Tunes, had a discussion on the rise of Amapiano for Spotify’s “Beat School”, showing that the genre is not slowing down anytime soon.

The forefather of South African dance music and Afrosoul, Oskido, headlined the Dancing Through The Decades segment while Mellow & Sleazy dominated the Fresh Frieday, another Spotify Greasy Tunes exclusive segment serving nothing but the best and freshest of Mzansi’s talent and food. Over 800 patrons attended the weekend activities last week.

“Immersive experiences that combine music, spoken audio and food are custodians of culture. Spotify Greasy Tunes’ unique audio and food experience exemplifies the limitless potential of audio and our commitment to creating a space where different South African cultural influencers can showcase their stories”, says Warren Bokwe, Spotify’s Sub-Saharan Lead, Music Strategy and Operations.

The food menu included The Kilimanjaro kota, a fan favourite, and An Absolute Banger while Pcee, Justin99, Spotify EQUAL Africa ambassador for July, Khanyisa, Pabi Cooper, Chicco, KMART, Thulani Way, and Myztro served on stage. Kelvin Momo’s Downloaded Saturdays set was a highlight, with the fans left begging for more.

Spotify Greasy Tunes runs every Wednesday to Sunday until 30 July. For tickets and the lineup, head to spotify greasytunes.co.za.

Check out the best in Hip Hop & African music with the following weekly themes

Week 3 (19-23 July) Mzansi Raps featuring the best of local Hip Hop and Rap

featuring the best of local Hip Hop and Rap Week 4 (26-30 July) Pan-Africa featuring the hottest in Pan-African beats

