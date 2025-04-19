18
33
16
13
35
40
30
8
20
11
44
48
4
1
22
38
23
5
26
15
39
29
9
2
14
3
24
32
34
49
43
37
31
46
10
25
Leicester vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Leicester vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-04-19Last Updated: 2025-04-19
354 3 minutes read

It means their first title since 2020, second of the Premier League era and second in the last 35 years – which would take them level on 20 overall with fierce rivals Manchester United – would be confirmed if the Gunners lose at all-but relegated Ipswich and Liverpool beat Leicester later in the afternoon.

At the other end of the table, Leicester must win to stave off confirmation of relegation straight back to the Championship for a few more days, though they could already be down by the time they kick off with West Ham and Wolves both playing before them this weekend, against Southampton and Manchester United respectively.

The listless Foxes currently sit 19th having won only four of their 32 league games this season, 17 points adrift of safety with only 18 left to play for, though Ruud van Nistelrooy’s struggling side did at least snap a dismal eight-match losing streak in a battling 2-2 draw at Brighton last weekend in which they scored for the first time in the league since January 16 – an astonishing goalless run that lasted for 13 hours.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Leicester vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 4:30pm BST kick-off on Sunday April 20, 2025.

The match will take place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Where to watch Leicester vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, Sunday’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning after the conclusion of Ipswich vs Arsenal at Portman Road on Super Sunday.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Leicester vs Liverpool team news

Leicester have been boosted by the respective returns to training after injury of centre-back Wout Faes and youngster Jeremy Monga, while Victor Kristiansen is available again after a personal issue and Facundo Buonanotte back in contention after being ineligible to face parent club Brighton.

Winger Abdul Fatawu is back out on the grass as he steps up his recovery from knee surgery, but he isn’t expected to play again this season while Harry Winks has not made the squad under Van Nistelrooy of late amid rumours of a falling out.

Return: Trent Alexander-Arnold will hope to make the bench for Liverpool against Leicester after injury

Getty Images


Source link

2025-04-19Last Updated: 2025-04-19
354 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup final today

Manchester United XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup final today

2024-05-25
Footage of Matheus Cunha taking photos with Arsenal fans outside Emirates Stadium emerges amid transfer talk

Footage of Matheus Cunha taking photos with Arsenal fans outside Emirates Stadium emerges amid transfer talk

2025-01-22
UFC 298 fight card: Volkanovski vs Topuria start time, TV channel, live stream and latest odds

UFC 298 fight card: Volkanovski vs Topuria start time, TV channel, live stream and latest odds

2024-02-16
Kick-off time, TV channel and live stream

Kick-off time, TV channel and live stream

2024-06-22
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo