Leicester vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
It means their first title since 2020, second of the Premier League era and second in the last 35 years – which would take them level on 20 overall with fierce rivals Manchester United – would be confirmed if the Gunners lose at all-but relegated Ipswich and Liverpool beat Leicester later in the afternoon.
At the other end of the table, Leicester must win to stave off confirmation of relegation straight back to the Championship for a few more days, though they could already be down by the time they kick off with West Ham and Wolves both playing before them this weekend, against Southampton and Manchester United respectively.
The listless Foxes currently sit 19th having won only four of their 32 league games this season, 17 points adrift of safety with only 18 left to play for, though Ruud van Nistelrooy’s struggling side did at least snap a dismal eight-match losing streak in a battling 2-2 draw at Brighton last weekend in which they scored for the first time in the league since January 16 – an astonishing goalless run that lasted for 13 hours.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Leicester vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 4:30pm BST kick-off on Sunday April 20, 2025.
The match will take place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.
Where to watch Leicester vs Liverpool
TV channel: In the UK, Sunday’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning after the conclusion of Ipswich vs Arsenal at Portman Road on Super Sunday.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Leicester vs Liverpool team news
Leicester have been boosted by the respective returns to training after injury of centre-back Wout Faes and youngster Jeremy Monga, while Victor Kristiansen is available again after a personal issue and Facundo Buonanotte back in contention after being ineligible to face parent club Brighton.
Winger Abdul Fatawu is back out on the grass as he steps up his recovery from knee surgery, but he isn’t expected to play again this season while Harry Winks has not made the squad under Van Nistelrooy of late amid rumours of a falling out.
Return: Trent Alexander-Arnold will hope to make the bench for Liverpool against Leicester after injury
Getty Images
Joe Gomez is still out after hamstring surgery, but Conor Bradley is now back fit and Darwin Nunez has shaken off a bout of illness that forced him to miss the win over West Ham.
Leicester vs Liverpool prediction
The contrasting Premier League fortunes of these two teams this term could hardly be more stark, with Liverpool on the cusp of the title and Leicester about to be relegated for the second time in three seasons.
Slot has dismissed any claims over a minor blip from his side after their early Champions League exit and Carabao Cup final defeat was followed by only narrow home wins over Everton and West Ham and a shock loss at Fulham.
Nevertheless, boosted by those new contracts for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, they will be eyeing a return to form with a big win over a Leicester team who have been dreadful under Van Nistelrooy, who is perhaps fortunate to still be in the job having lost eight in a row and seen his side go 13 hours without scoring before at least showing some spirit in the draw at Brighton.
Liverpool certainly haven’t been blowing away all before them over recent weeks, but should ease to a commanding victory in the East Midlands that will only be enough to clinch the title if Ipswich spring an upset against an Arsenal team who know the race is long since over and will inevitably make changes after their Champions League heroics against Real Madrid in midweek.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
They have won all of the last five meetings between the two sides since 2021, including a 3-0 victory at the King Power two seasons ago.
Leicester vs Liverpool match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
