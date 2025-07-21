14
Lions vs First Nations and Pasifika XV: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

2025-07-21Last Updated: 2025-07-21
349 3 minutes read

The British and Irish Lions’ 2025 tour continues on Tuesday as Andy Farrell’s side meet the First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne.

The Pasifika squad is made up of players with Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islands, or Pacific Islands heritage – but there has been some controversy with their selection.

Wallabies back row Pete Samu, who boasts 33 Australia caps, was named to the Pasifika squad but has been ruled ineligible to appear.

The Lions and Australia had agreed that only players who had featured in the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season could feature, and, having spent last year with Bordeaux before signing to the Waratahs, Samu was removed from the squad.

The debacle will serve as fresh incentive for Pasifika, though, according to head coach Toutai Kefu, who said: “I still can’t believe that they would do it, complain about it. I suppose it is what it is, but it’s extra motivation for our boys.”

The match falls between the Lions’ first and second Tests against Australia. They came out on top in the opening bout, downing the Wallabies 19-27 after carrying a 12-point lead into halftime.

The tourists are targeting a whitewash over the three Tests after going unbeaten in seven matches so far, and could pick up some fresh momentum in the Pasifika clash.

Lions vs Pasifika XV date, kick-off time and venue

Lions vs Pasifika XV takes place Tuesday July 22, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 11am BST. That is 8pm local time.


