Lions vs First Nations and Pasifika XV: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

The British and Irish Lions’ 2025 tour continues on Tuesday as Andy Farrell’s side meet the First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne.
The Pasifika squad is made up of players with Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islands, or Pacific Islands heritage – but there has been some controversy with their selection.
Wallabies back row Pete Samu, who boasts 33 Australia caps, was named to the Pasifika squad but has been ruled ineligible to appear.
The Lions and Australia had agreed that only players who had featured in the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season could feature, and, having spent last year with Bordeaux before signing to the Waratahs, Samu was removed from the squad.
The debacle will serve as fresh incentive for Pasifika, though, according to head coach Toutai Kefu, who said: “I still can’t believe that they would do it, complain about it. I suppose it is what it is, but it’s extra motivation for our boys.”
The match falls between the Lions’ first and second Tests against Australia. They came out on top in the opening bout, downing the Wallabies 19-27 after carrying a 12-point lead into halftime.
The tourists are targeting a whitewash over the three Tests after going unbeaten in seven matches so far, and could pick up some fresh momentum in the Pasifika clash.
Lions vs Pasifika XV date, kick-off time and venue
Lions vs Pasifika XV takes place Tuesday July 22, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 11am BST. That is 8pm local time.
The test will be held at the 53,343-capacity Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.
Lions vs Pasifika XV team news
The Lions have rotated heavily for this outing, which comes just four days ahead of the second Australia Test.
Owen Farrell makes his first start of the tour, lining up at centre, while Fin Smith starts at fly-half with Scotland’s Ben White coming into the side too.
Duhan van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn will hope to force their way into contention for the Test side with strong displays.
In the pack, Jac Morgan and Henry Pollock get their chance to impress, and Jamie George starts after his late call-up to the squad.
Marcus Smith and Alex Mitchell, who came off the bench in the first Test on Saturday, are among those named as replacements.
The Lions will already have come across a fair few of the Pasifika squad to date on this tour as they played a variety of Super Rugby Pacific sides in warmup outings.
The Pasifika squad boasts considerable international experience, with its components combining for 278 caps.
Donning the proverbial captain’s armband is veteran back Kurtley Beale, who has returned from the hamstring injury which saw him ruled out for the Lions’ one-sided meeting with Western Force in June.
After Samu’s enforced removal, a back row of Charlie Gamble, Tuaina Taii Tualima, and Seru Uru has been given the nod.
On the bench is the 31-cap Wallaby Rob Leota, who completed 80 minutes as the Lions struggled past the Waratahs in their third tour outing.
Lions vs Pasifika XV lineups
Lions XV: Kinghorn, Graham, Osborne, Farrell, Van der Merwe, F Smith, White, Schoeman, George, Bealham, Ryan, Cummings, Morgan, Van der Flier, Pollock
Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Clarkson, Brown, Earl, Mitchell, M Smith, Ringrose
Pasifika XV: Ieli, Paenga-Amosa, Tupou, Swain, Salakaia-Loto, Uru, Gamble, Tualima, Thomas, Beale (c), Daugunu, Feliuai, Foketi, Reilly, Muirhead
Replacements: Asiata, Pearce, Doge, Vocevoce, Leota, Goddard, Debreczeni, McLeod
Lions vs Pasifika XV head to head (h2h) history and results
This will be the first meeting between the Lions and Pasifika XV.
Lions vs Pasifika XV prediction
If ever the Lions were to spoil their perfect tour record, one would not expect them to do so against Pasifika.
With seven matches now under their belts, Farrell’s squad should now be playing their best rugby of the summer, and, even as they rotate into this exhibition outing, there should be no wobbles.
That is not to say Pasifika should be expected to roll over, but playing their first ever match in this group, they should not be expected to be quite as sharp as their opposition. Their plentiful international experience should carry them to a respectable scoreline, but to upset the Lions may be a step too far.
Lions to win by 12+ points
