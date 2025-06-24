25
24
35
44
32
26
33
4
16
34
18
5
2
31
8
14
30
1
37
10
29
15
40
38
49
43
3
23
9
22
20
39
11
48
13
46
Liverpool 'held shock talks' over Kevin De Bruyne signing after Mohamed Salah message

Liverpool 'held shock talks' over Kevin De Bruyne signing after Mohamed Salah message

2025-06-24Last Updated: 2025-06-24
360 Less than a minute


De Bruyne ultimately decided to join Serie A champions Napoli as a free agent


Source link

2025-06-24Last Updated: 2025-06-24
360 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

2023-09-03
The Boat Race 2024: E.coli outbreak leads to safety advice from organisers

The Boat Race 2024: E.coli outbreak leads to safety advice from organisers

2024-03-27
Edwards will finally have to leave players out as Town quartet are available to face Preston

Edwards will finally have to leave players out as Town quartet are available to face Preston

2024-08-23
Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

2023-08-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo