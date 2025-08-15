1
Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

2025-08-15Last Updated: 2025-08-15
336 2 minutes read

To do so, they’ll have to overcome a Bournemouth side that – despite now piecing together a new-look backline – managed to pull off a few upsets against the top teams last season.

No matter the result, this first match of the new campaign will be expected to provide its fair share of goals. Liverpool put nine past the Cherries a few years ago, and the last four league meetings between the two sides have amassed 13 goals.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Bournemouth is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off today, Friday, August 15, 2025.

The match will take place at Anfield.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage is set to begin from 6.30pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Liverpool vs Bournemouth team news

The likes of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez – set to face his former club- will all be expected to make their Premier League debuts for Liverpool after starting at Wembley in the Community Shield.

One definite absentee for the Reds is Ryan Gravenberch, who missed Sunday’s match due to the birth of his child and is suspended for one league match following his red card at the end of last season.

Joe Gomez is back in training following injury, but it would appear that Conor Bradley will remain sidelined.


