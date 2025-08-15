Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today
To do so, they’ll have to overcome a Bournemouth side that – despite now piecing together a new-look backline – managed to pull off a few upsets against the top teams last season.
No matter the result, this first match of the new campaign will be expected to provide its fair share of goals. Liverpool put nine past the Cherries a few years ago, and the last four league meetings between the two sides have amassed 13 goals.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Liverpool vs Bournemouth is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off today, Friday, August 15, 2025.
The match will take place at Anfield.
Where to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage is set to begin from 6.30pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Liverpool vs Bournemouth team news
The likes of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez – set to face his former club- will all be expected to make their Premier League debuts for Liverpool after starting at Wembley in the Community Shield.
One definite absentee for the Reds is Ryan Gravenberch, who missed Sunday’s match due to the birth of his child and is suspended for one league match following his red card at the end of last season.
Joe Gomez is back in training following injury, but it would appear that Conor Bradley will remain sidelined.
Bournemouth have completed the signing of Lille defender Bafode Diakite in time for the season-opener. Meanwhile, Adrien Truffert – Kerkez’s replacement – is expected to make his competitive debut at left-back, ahead of former Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.
Justin Kluivert has been ruled out through injury and Dango Ouattara is not expected to feature with the Cherries agreeing a fee with Brentford for the forward.
Familiar face: Milos Kerkez
Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction
Liverpool are aiming for a 13th straight unbeaten season-opener, while Mohamed Salah hunts a league-record extending 10th opening day goal.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, could become just the fourth team to topple the title holders on opening weekend if they can sneak a first-ever win at Anfield.
The odds of that unlikely scenario are fairly slim, though. Arne Slot will have learnt lessons from his side’s loss to Crystal Palace, while Bournemouth may still need time to gel after a mixed pre-season and nearly a complete overhaul of their defence.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Liverpool are comfortably in front in the head-to-head history between these two sides, having won 19 of the 24 competitive fixtures they’ve played against Bournemouth.
That includes 12 of their last 13 meetings, aside from a 1-0 away loss in March 2023. The last draw in this fixture, meanwhile, came back in 2017, in a match that finished 2-2 at Anfield.
Liverpool won both meetings against Bournemouth last season
REUTERS
Liverpool vs Bournemouth match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
